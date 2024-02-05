Olivia Rodrigo hits Old Hollywood in a low-cut vintage Versace dress at the 2024 Grammys





Olivia Rodrigo is competing in some of the biggest categories at the Grammy ceremonies tonight, and she reflected on the moment. The 20 year old Gut The singer stepped out wearing a vintage white Versace dress from 1995 on the red carpet. She wore a bold red lip to complement the red details of the dress and channeled old Hollywood with her deep hair and soft waves. Gilbert Florès – Getty Images Gilbert Florès – Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer – Getty Images Rodrigo is nominated for Record of the Year (Vampire), Album of the Year (Gut), Best Pop Vocal Album (Gut), Song of the Year (Vampire), Best Pop Solo Performance (Vampire) and Best Rock Song (Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl). When the nominations were announced in November, Rodrigo expressed his excitement and gratitude on Instagram. 6 Grammy nominations today, what an incredible honor to be recognized by the recording academy, she wrote. grateful is an understatement!!!!! and a huge congratulations to @dan_nigro for his name of producer of the year, there is no one more deserving!! second slide is me rn!!!!! Rodrigo reflected in more detail on the success of Gut in an interview given at the end of November to Variety. “When I write, my goal is to capture the essence of what I feel in a poignant and concise way,” she said. On Gut, I felt like I had a lot to get off my chest: shame, embarrassment and regret. All feelings that are difficult to express in everyday life but I think this album gave me a way to process them. It was a very important album for me to write as Olivia the person. Of the lessons she learned while writing the album, she said: “The experience tested my confidence and patience. It taught me important lessons about songwriting in terms of focusing on your craft rather than just waiting for inspiration to strike. It taught me the mindset most conducive to writing: you can never sit down at the piano and try to write something that everyone will like; it always makes for a really bad song. It taught me that I write songs that I want to hear. She added that these days I try to write a song every day. I just feel like myself when I write. If I don't do this, I become depressed. I just write songs to process what's going on, whether it's in my personal life or my perception of the world. You might also like

