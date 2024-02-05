Connect with us

Entertainment

The Last Of Us Part II Abby Actor Claims Fans Threatened His Child

The Last Of Us Part II Abby Actor Claims Fans Threatened His Child

 


The Last of Us Part 2 [259 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/the-last-of-us-part-2/”>The Last of Us Part 2 actress Laura Bailey explained how fans of the game sent abusive messages, including death threats aimed at his infant son, following The Last of Us Part 2.

This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part 2.

Speaking in Grounded [37 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/games/grounded/”>Grounded II, a new documentary detailing the development of The Last of Us Part 2, Bailey explained how the situation got so bad that threats had to be passed to the police to ensure that none of them were near the actor's home.

“The worst part is that the most serious death threats were avoided on their own and they made sure it was not someone who lived nearby,” the actor said.

“They were threatening my son who was born during all of this and yes, it was hard. But, you know, more than anything, it kind of taught me to keep my distance.

The majority of threats were due to the fact that in The Last of Us Part 2, Abby, a new character introduced in the second game, kills Joel, the protagonist of the first game, in the early hours of the morning.

Not only was this a shocking twist, but news of this huge plot spoiler was revealed online in the months leading up to the game's release due to a leak that saw hours of footage of the game in development flooding social media platforms.

In the same documentary, creative director Neil Druckmann [244 articles]” href=”https://www.videogameschronicle.com/people/neil-druckmann/”>Neil Druckmann has confirmed that he has a concept in mind for a third The Last of Us game and that he thinks it will there would be an additional chapter to the story.

I don't have a story, but I have this concept. That, to me, is as exciting as 1, as exciting as 2, it's its own thing, but there's this throughline for all 3. So it feels like there's probably one more chapter in this story.