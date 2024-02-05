Jennifer Lopez wows in pink rose dress for 'SNL' performance – Hollywood Life





Jennifer Lopez54, made a strong impression when she gave two exceptional performances last night Saturday Night Live. The singer wowed when she caught viewers' attention with two trendy outfits during the performances. One was a long pink dress with pink details and the other was a white crop top under a black coat and loose black pants. During her performance in a pink dress, Jennifer sang It's me now, the title track from his ninth studio album. She had her hair pulled back into a tight bun and showed off some leg through a high slit in the fashion choice. She also accessorized with her wedding jewelry and a bedazzled microphone. For her other performance, Jennifer was joined by special guests Milk And RED MAN while she sang the song Cant Get Enough. Her hair was wavy and she showed off her dance moves as she sang and felt the vibes of the song. The Saturday show was hosted by The bear star Ayo Edebiri. Before Jennifer takes the stage SNL, she made headlines for being photographed in New York earlier the same day. She wore a white fur coat over a white outfit and glittery silver ankle boots. The outfit included a silver rose at the top middle that helped her show off some skin, and she had most of her hair pulled back. Jennifer's trip to New York comes as she prepares to go out It's me now on February 16. The album is a sequel to her Ben Affleck-third inspired album It's me then, released in 2002, and features production and songwriting by Jennifer. There are 13 tracks, including Dear Ben Pt. II (a follow-up to his 2002 love song, Dear Ben), and the first single, Cant Get Enough, was released on January 10. It will also release a Prime Video feature film titled after the new album on its release day.

