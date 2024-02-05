World Cancer Day: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana salutes his wife Tahira Kashyap's unwavering spirit.





He captioned it with: The girl I shot while eating samosa and chai in hut number 14 of Panjab University. All the best for your @spokenfest debut today. In love with your heart and mind @tahirakashyap ..#WorldCancerDay

Tahira was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She took to her Instagram account and made this shocking revelation.

His message read: An opportunity to give the Kardashians some competition has just been wasted! A week ago I talked about my badge of honor that I was going to receive. And I did and I'm happy to talk about it with the intention that it will be received with love. Because that's the only reason I'm posting it. Self-love and gratitude for the universe. The picture may disturb some, but these drains have become my dumbbells in recent days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. In simple terms, stage 0/precancerous stage cancer, with cancer cells multiplying in a confined area. The result, I became a half-Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)!

I told my doctor it was time to give the Kardashians some competition since Pamela passed away. But no one listened to me, so now I have part of my back tissue in my chest… this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect its unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own life drama. The invincible human spirit is like God, giving you the courage to endure and the will to live again. There is nothing the human spirit cannot do, she added.

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008 and have two children, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

