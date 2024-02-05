Killer Mike Arrested at 2024 Grammy Awards – The Hollywood Reporter





Rapper Killer Mike was arrested at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, less than an hour before the start of the 2024 Grammys. Earlier Sunday afternoon, the rapper took home a big prize in the rap category at the premiere ceremony, taking home awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” and Best Album rap for “Scientists & Engineers”. Michael. An arena security official initially said The Hollywood Reporter that Killer Mike was arrested for a reason (unknown at this point) that has nothing to do with the Grammy Awards. “Around 4 p.m., an individual was arrested at [Crypto.com Arena] for a physical altercation,” an LAPD spokesperson said. The Hollywood Reporter. “The individual is currently being questioned. I cannot confirm the identity of the person until they have been charged. The investigation is ongoing. The rapper was seen handcuffed being taken to a security room inside the Los Angeles arena, near the VIP entrance. A source added that “it's nothing” and that he could be released later this evening. Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, was also seen speaking to security and the rapper's team for about 10 to 20 minutes before heading backstage. Around 6:15 p.m., the scene outside the security room where Killer Mike was being held dispersed, with LAPD officers exiting the area and members of the rapper's entourage also moving at speed into the arena. THR I also noticed that Mike had gone out a side door into the rain. It is not known where he was escorted. When THR asked Killer Mike's team at the Arena for more details, they declined to comment. THR also contacted representatives of the Recording Academy and CBS. Killer Mike's latest wins come more than 20 years after the rapper won his first Grammy in 2003 for best rap performance by a duo or group for “The Whole World,” his collaboration with OutKast. The rapper said of his Grammy wins earlier Sunday during the pre-show at the Peacock Theater: “For all the people who think you're too old to rap, bullshit. I don't care if you're 78 years old rapping about how many girls you have in the nursing home, make sure you keep hip-hop alive. The 66th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, air Sunday live from Los Angeles on CBS. The ceremony is also broadcast on Paramount+. Find the complete list of winners of the evening here. February 4, 6:35 p.m. Updated with LAPD statement.

