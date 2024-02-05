Entertainment
President and First Lady leave Los Angeles, head Biden campaign to Las Vegas – Press Enterprise
The President and First Lady left Los Angeles for Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon after a quick day trip has focused on gaining support from leading black actors, many of whom are vital players in the entertainment industry.
The First Lady spoke Saturday evening at the sumptuous Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, an event dedicated to promoting black businesses that had a strict black tie dress code and black designers. She used her platform to highlight how the Biden administration is working to promote economic equity and dismantle racial barriers to accessing capital.
“The birth value of the average black family is only a small fraction of that of a white family,” she said. “We are all here because we know that areas of social justice are closely linked to those of economic justice. »
The president, for his part, participated in a campaign rally in Bel Air. During his trip, he planned to speak with black leaders in key positions in show business about how they can use their influence to mobilize voters, Deadline reported Friday.
On his way to LAX Sunday morning, pool reporters said the president stopped at the Ivy restaurant to visit his son, Hunter, and Hunter's youngest son, Beau. Last month, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles court to federal tax charges filed after a failed plea deal.
Biden also took a brief break to visit with diners at the restaurant.
President Biden's visit to Los Angeles took advantage of the very high concentration of celebrities in town for the Grammys celebration on Sunday evening. Although the president and first lady had not planned to attend the event, the re-election campaign was able to acquire ad time during the television broadcast, Deadline reported.
The president's campaign event Sunday afternoon was planned for Las Vegas' historic, majority-black Westside. After leaving Los Angeles, the president and first lady landed around 2 p.m. at Harry Reid International Airport, where they were greeted by Rep. Susie Lee, D-Las Vegas.
There, he planned to speak to community leaders about infrastructure investments, AP reported. Biden last visited the swing state in December and highlighted his administration's $8 billion investment in passenger rail projects nationwide.
Capturing the Black vote was critical to Biden's victory in Nevada in 2020 and is a success he seeks to replicate in December.
But winning over voters could prove more difficult this time around. A New York Times/Siena poll from November reported a 36% approval rating for Biden, compared to 36% in Nevada.
The state's Democratic primaries begin Tuesday. Biden is expected to win handily, as he did Saturday in the South Carolina Democratic primary.
Former President Donald Trump, who so far holds a strong lead over former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Republican primaries, traveled to Las Vegas for a campaign rally on January 27.
He used the event to launch numerous criticisms of the president, focusing on Biden's handling of the border crisis, a burning issue on the minds of many voters. Trump also described the four pending criminal cases against him as an attempt, led by the president, to prevent him from returning to power.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments in a case that could effectively block Trump's path to the White House. The justices are tasked with determining whether the former president “engaged in insurrection” during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
It is the biggest test of the U.S. electoral system since the court heard arguments in Bush v. Gore in 2000.
Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times provided aggregate reporting for this article.
