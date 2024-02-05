The Hollywood Communist Blacklist and Other February Favorites

Charlie Chaplin is undoubtedly one of the most important people in the history of cinema.

You may know him from his iconic look, with the cane, bowler hat and little mustache. In his day, however, he had some pretty powerful enemies, including J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI.

Charlie Chaplin was one of the first targets of the Hollywood blacklist, where dozens of actors, directors and other film workers were accused of being communists. This was an unforgivable sin in the mid-20th century. Many never worked in the industry again.

This is the subject of the new podcast Hollywood Exileshosted by someone who knows the story intimately: Charlie Chaplin's granddaughter, Oona Chaplin.

In 1989, Boston was gripped by a media frenzy after Charles Stuart and his pregnant wife Carol were shot to death in their car. Before passing out, Charles called 911 and gave a description of the shooter: a young black man wearing a sweat suit. It will be months before this is revealed to be a lie.

What followed was a wave of racial profiling and police brutality whose effects still linger in Boston's black community. The podcast Murder in Boston tells the story of a lie with implications that span decades.

Hollywood Exiles : “Host Oona Chaplin guides listeners through the period known as the Red Scare – an ideological battle that involved Hollywood's biggest stars, including her grandfather, Charlie.”

Screen time : “In this season of Screen Time, Taylor Owen and Supriya Dwivedi delve into the murky world of conspiracy theories and online misinformation. They will expose bad actors who try to twist the truth for personal gain and speak to Canadians who occupy these alternative realities to try to understand how they got there and how we might bring them back.”

In his defense : “Everyone knew bad things were happening at the Naslund farm. Then, in the fall of 2017, Miles Naslund's body was found welded in a box at the bottom of a pond near his family's property in Alberta, Canada. His wife and son were found charged with first degree murder. In his defense brings you for the first time Helen Naslund's story in her own words.”

Canadaland: The Newfoundland : “When journalist Justin Brake saw the hit Broadway musical Come from far away, he watched in amazement as the actors on stage sang a song that would change his life forever. It was about his grandfather and purported to reveal that his entire family history was a lie. This sent him searching for answers about who the brakes are. Really are.”

Murder in Boston : “1989 Boston. The crack epidemic is raging, the murder rate is skyrocketing, and white flight has taken hold. Charles Stuart and his pregnant wife, Carol, are carjacked, driven deep into the a dangerous “inner city” neighborhood, and were allegedly shot by a black man. All of Boston and the nation are searching for the suspect. What follows will reveal truths about the city…and about ourselves .

Sport explains the world : “Sports Explains the World uncovers some of the craziest, most surprising sports stories you've ever heard. And they're all true.”

