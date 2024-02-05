Will actor Vijay's entry into Tamil politics affect AIADMK votes? The party MP declares.





An AIADMK leader had alleged the BJP's responsibility in actor Vijay's entry into politics. Madurai: Former Tamil Nadu minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Sellur K Raju on Saturday said his party's vote share would not be affected by the actor's entry Vijay in state politics. “AIADMK's vote share will not be affected by actor Vijay's entry into politics,” Sellur K Raju told ANI here. The AIADMK is the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and AIADMK are the two parties that have dominated Tamil Nadu politics for decades, either in power or as the main opposition. However, speculations have started on how the political landscape of Tamil Nadu will change after Vijay's entry into politics. “He should be careful. He should not become like Kamal Haasan,” Raju said. “Kamal Haasan entered politics saying he was going to reform the country, but now he is clinging to one party to get a place as an MP,” he added. Madurai, Tamil Nadu | Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju said, “In 2011, actor Vijay supported the AIADMK alliance. Why won't he support us in the 2026 elections? People's mood may change with time… AIADMK's vote bank will not be affected by actor Vijay. entry into ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2024 Actor Vijay on Friday officially announced the name of his political party as 'Tamilaga Vetri Kazham' (TVK). He said in a statement that “we are not going to run in the 2024 elections, and we are not going to join any party. We made this decision at the meeting of the General Council and the Executive Council.” Earlier, AIADMK chief Kovai Sathyan had alleged BJP's responsibility for Vijay's entry into politics. “The cat is finally out of the bag; actor Vijay had political aspirations ten years ago, and what is happening right now in Tamil Nadu is that after our leader announced the end of the “alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha as well as the next assembly (elections), now the desperate attempt of the BJP comes to the fore,” he said. “The BJP took a chance on Rajinikanth and forced him to enter politics, but somehow he escaped, and now the next bait is Vijay because the BJP needs of a face from the world of cinema to grow up in Tamil Nadu… Good luck to the BJP. and Vijay; that's all we can say,” added Kovai Sathyan. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

