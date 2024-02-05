James Bond actor wants Daniel Craig to return for one more movie





While Daniel Craig officially retired from the role of James Bond after No time to dieone of his co-stars Casino Royale has not lost hope of seeing the actor return for one last film.



To kick off his five-film run as James Bond, Daniel Craig made his debut as 007 in the 2006 film. Casino Royale. The film also starred Mads Mikkelsen as the film's villain, Le Chiffre. In a new interview with Business Insider, Mikkelsen explained how Craig is his favorite Bond, while adding, “So I guess it's Sean Connery.” Mikkelsen then praised everyone in 007 before observing how the franchise “changed” once Craig donned the tuxedo. Related Which James Bond actor has appeared in the most 007 films? From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, six actors have officially played 007, but which of them has played James Bond the most in the cinema? “I don’t think there’s a worse Bond,” Mikkelsen said. “I think they all fit perfectly into the era in which the film was made.. You had someone in the 70s, someone in the 60s, someone in the 80s, and it seems about right. The genre of the film was constantly changing. This also changed when Daniel arrived. I think they all did a fantastic job, but maybe the one I grew up with and remember the most is Sean.” When later asked who he would like to see play the next James Bond, Mikkelsen replied: “To be honest, I would like to see Daniel do one more, one last… Yeah. I would like to see it conclude in a different way“When it was pointed out how Craig's Bond died in No time to dieMikkelsen remained optimistic, noting: “Well, that's the big question, isn't it? I mean, he's Bond, so I think he can talk his way out of any situation.“. Related Henry Cavill reveals why he didn't model Argylle after James Bond Argylle star Henry Cavill says he wanted his eponymous secret agent to be completely different from any version of James Bond.

Daniel Craig may not be interested in a James Bond return Mads Mikkelsen may be holding out hope, but Daniel Craig has been pretty adamant that No time to die has officially ended his role as James Bond. At the time of the No time to dieUpon the release of , Craig was directly asked if he planned to take some time off and then return to the franchise, like Sean Connery in the past, and the actor replied, “No, definitely not.” However, Hugh Jackman also swore he was done with Wolverine after 2017. Loganbut he is now returning to this role in this year's new film Deadpool 3so maybe we don't know what might happen in the future. Source: Business Insider James Bond The James Bond franchise focuses on the titular British Secret Service agent, who goes by the code name 007. Created by Ian Fleming First film Dr. No Last movie No time to die Cast Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, David Niven, George Lazenby Characters) James Bond

