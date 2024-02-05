Entertainment
Why is Meryl Streep at the 2024 Grammys? The actors have a surprising connection to Mark Ronson
Meryl Streep made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys.
The Oscar winner, 74, was spotted at the awards show on Sunday (February 4) in Los Angeles, California. While host Trevor Noahs opening monologue, the cameras panned to Streep's empty chair, who was at a table with music producer Mark Ronson and his daughter, Grace Gummer. After a few moments, Streep then returned to the chair in question and sat down to cheers.
For those who weren't aware of Streep's surprising connection to the Dance The Night producer, Noah informed viewers that the Mom Mia the actor is actually his mother-in-law. Look at that, Mark Ronson, one of the greatest producers of all time, the comedian said. Get this, his mother-in-law is going to be sitting right here. Do you know who she is? Meryl Streep, it's true. Meryl Streep, one of the greatest Meryl Streeps of all time. She's going to be in this chair. I can't believe Meryl Streep is here.
As Noah continued his monologue, the the devil wears Prada The star suddenly appeared in the audience and ran to his chair. You thought I was lying! Noah shouted into the microphone, while Ronson and the crowd erupted in applause.
The 48-year-old songwriter has been married to Streep's second-oldest daughter for more than two years. In fact, the couple welcomed their first child together last year.
Ronson and Gummer, 37, married in August 2021 in an intimate backyard ceremony. The following month, the musician revealed the two were married when he shared a black-and-white social media post celebrating her 45th birthday.
To my greatest love, he captioned the image, which showed the couple smiling on their wedding day. Out of nowhere, you made 45 the best year of my life. And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love.
I hope to spend each of these birthdays by your side until my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever, he writes. (And yes, we got married).
The couple announced they were expecting a baby in October 2022, when they stepped out in New York to In the magazinethe 50th anniversary party, where the Mister Robot The star sported a baby bump. Talk to People In March 2023, Ronson's fashion designer sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones confirmed that the couple had recently welcomed a daughter.
[Gummer] I just had the baby. She's two and a half months old now, Dexter-Jones told the outlet at the time. She is magnificent.
Meanwhile, Ronson said People on the red carpet at the 66th Annual Grammys, his daughter inspired much of his music. I've always been like someone who stays in the studio all the time, he said on Sunday. And now it's like there's no song or idea more important than bath time and going home. That I love.
He added: We have a one-year-old daughter, me and my wife, so maybe we'll party a little tonight.
While Streep may be supporting her son-in-law at Sunday night's Grammys, where he's nominated for producing several songs from the hit barbie soundtrack of the film, the actor is also nominated this year. Streep received a nod for her narration of the audiobook version of Brian Selznick's Big Tree, marking her sixth Grammy nomination. If she wins the category, Streep will be one Tony Award away from becoming an EGOT winner.
Find the full list of 2024 Grammy winners here.
