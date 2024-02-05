Wedding Crashers actor shares hopeful update on long-gestating sequel





A star of the classic comedy film Wedding Crashers gave an enthusiastic response to the prospect of a sequel to the 2005 film, stating that rumors of a follow-up had circulated among executives.



Keir O'Donnell, who played Todd in the original Wedding Crashersrecently spoke to Screen Rant in an interview, where he addressed rumors of a potential sequel to the film being floated by people involved in Hollywood. He also expressed excitement about potentially reprising his role in the future, although he did not explicitly confirm that the film was actually going to be released. “I heard rumors that something was floating” O'Donnell told Screen Rant. “I would love to go back to that world, of course, put Todd's hair back on, go ahead. I would love to do that again.” Related Loki Season 2 Featurette: Tom Hiddleston Says 'Owen Wilson Elevates the Whole Series' In a new Loki season 2 featurette, the cast reveals the family atmosphere of the set and Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston's role in creating it. Wedding Crashers is a 2005 comedy film starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn as two divorce mediators who enjoy ruining people's marriages in the hopes of meeting women to hook up with. When they gain access to the wedding of a politician, played by Christopher Walken, they get in over their heads and comical antics ensue which sees the couple attempt to call off the wedding only to find themselves entangled in a triangle romantic with one of the bridesmaids. The film was released almost 20 years ago now, but the director, David Dobkin, has been actively talking about making a potential follow-up for years, even reportedly working on an actual script for an official sequel. However, Owen Wilson, who starred in the original, has said in recent years that even if the sequel happens, it would likely still take years due to scheduling issues for the all-star cast. However, the Loki The star expressed interest and optimism in his return for the film, stating that he would be willing to appear in it as long as the script is at least as good as the first film. Related 10 Best Romantic Comedy Movies of 2023 The best romantic comedies of 2023 like Your Place or Mine, Elemental and Rye Lane feature a range of beloved romantic tropes, hilarious plots and film styles.

Will the Wedding Crashers sequel actually happen? Currently, there are no official plans to reunite the cast, which also includes guardians of the galaxy star Bradley Cooper and Isla Fisher, for a sequel to the 19-year-old film. However, O'Donnell's comments and remarks from everyone else involved in the film fueled fan speculation about this prospect for years. The original Wedding Crashers is currently available to stream on Max. Source: Screen Rant

