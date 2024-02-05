Entertainment
KIIS FM staffer breaks silence over altercation with Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi outside popular Sydney pub – as details emerge of stunt that sparked Hollywood star's backlash
KIIS FM staffer Joshua Fox has broken his silence over his shock confrontation with Hollywood heartthrob Jacob Elordi over the weekend.
The altercation is believed to have happened outside the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney's eastern suburbs at around 3.30pm on Saturday.
NSW Police say an investigation has been launched after a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man.
Discussing the incident on The Kyle And Jackie O Show on Monday, Fox claimed the Euphoria star grabbed him by the throat and pushed him against a wall.
Fox was sent to the Clovelly Hotel by KIIS FM to create video of Elordi, who was there with two men and a woman.
Discussing the incident on The Kyle And Jackie O Show on Monday, Fox (right) claimed the Euphoria star grabbed him by the throat and pushed him against a wall. Pictured with Henderson
Fox said he waited until The Kissing Booth actor left the room before approaching him.
Fox playfully asked the actor for a sample of his bath water as a gift for radio host Jackie 'O' Henderson.
The request references an infamous scene from Elordi's hit film, in which another character drinks Elordi's character's used bath water.
He then claimed that Elordi, who is 1.96m tall, “stood up in front of him” and “backed him against a wall”, while his two male friends surrounded him on either side, preventing Fox to move away.
'[I was] I feel quite intimidated and think something is going to happen here because I can't move. They’re all surrounding me against this wall,” Fox said.
He later claimed that Elordi asked him to delete the footage of the incident.
Fox said he initially obliged and deleted the file, but when Elordi then asked him to delete it from his recently deleted file folder, Fox refused.
“I think if I delete this footage, there is no evidence that this encounter took place,” Fox said.
He claimed Elordi began “acting aggressively,” saying he felt “intimidated” by the situation.
Fox said Elordi then “turned around”, before pushing him against a wall and grabbing him by the throat.
Elordi is pictured at the Clovelly Hotel with a friend on Saturday before the incident
Pictured: The Clovelly Hotel in Sydney
Fox later claimed that one of Elordi's two male friends intervened to pull the actor off of him.
Moments later, Fox said he quickly walked back towards the pub, prompting one of Elordi's male friends to follow him.
The friend approached Fox and asked him not to speak to the press.
'[He told me], “Make sure this video doesn't go anywhere. Make sure you don't tell anyone about it,” making me shake his hand. Again, it intimidated me,” Fox said.
Audio of the run-in also aired on Monday morning's episode of The Kyle and Jackie O Show.
In it, video producer Fox approached Elordi with an empty pot and asked the actor if he could fill it with his bath water and “send it to the studio” for host Jackie 'O » Henderson, who, according to Fox, is 'a huge fan of the movie Saltburn'.
“You’re kidding,” Elordi replied, seemingly annoyed.
“Are you filming?” » he then asked, with Fox confirming that he was.
“Can’t you, man, please?” » said Elordi.
Co-host Kyle Sandilands claimed that Elordi forced Fox to delete the footage, but he was later able to recover it from his recently deleted files.
In the audio, Fox's request was politely made and Fox appeared to quickly comply with Elordi's request to cease filming.
Speaking to Monday's show, Jackie said: “When Josh heard Jacob was at one of the nearby hotels on Saturday afternoon, he went there. He didn't want to invade his privacy, so he didn't enter the hotel, he waited outside.
'Apparently [Fox] I thought it would be funny to give him this Tupperware container that said “Jacob's Bath Water” and Jacob didn't like it.
Daily Mail Australia can reveal police have seized surveillance video of the confrontation and alleged assault.
“The man suffered no injuries,” a New South Wales Police spokesperson said.
“Investigations into the incident continue. »
Elordi, who recently starred in hit film Saltburn, was at the hotel chatting before the alleged incident took place.
Famed entertainment journalist Peter Ford also spoke out about the incident later on The Kyle And Jackie O Show, arguing that Fox provoked Elordi.
The Australian Hollywood star, 26, raised eyebrows earlier this month when he made disparaging remarks about The Kissing Booth film franchise, which he starred in between 2018 and 2021, in his GQ Men of the Year cover story.
“I didn’t want to make these movies before I made them,” he told the publication, adding, “These movies are ridiculous.” They are not universal. It's an escape.
But fans of The Kissing Booth slammed Elordi online, calling him “ungrateful” and “disrespectful” to his former colleagues.
“Jacob Elordi needs to understand that when you shit on a project like him, he also shits on his co-stars, the creators and most importantly the fans,” one user wrote.
“These films are important to a lot of fans. Don't dismiss them because you suddenly moved up a level,” they added.
Elordi is currently in Australia filming his role as Australian Imperial Force soldier Dorrigo Evans in Amazon Prime Video's five-part adaptation of Richard Flanagan's 2013 novel The Narrow Road to the Deep North.
Another agreed: “I don't like actors who downplay their humble beginnings, where their career began.”
The Kissing Booth was Elordi's second feature film role and – thanks to fan records – he quickly became a household name.
Elordi is currently in Australia filming his role as Australian Imperial Force soldier Dorrigo Evans in Amazon Prime Video's five-part adaptation of Richard Flanagan's 2013 novel The Narrow Road to the Deep North.
Elordi will next reprise his role as “psycho” East Highland High School quarterback Nate Jacobs in Euphoria's third season (with a five-year time jump), which began filming in December.
Daily Mail Australia has contacted Elordi and Clovelly Hotel for comment.
