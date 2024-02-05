Entertainment
Fair City actor Shane Quigley Murphy dumped as show takes ugly turn following Katja Mia's online abuse The Irish Times
After the highs of movie week comes the lows of a holiday elimination for Shane Quigley Murphy, who is the third celebrity to leave Dancing With The Stars (RT, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.). The likeable Fair City actor does his best in an enjoyable episode, but is dismissed after a disappointing rumba with Laura Nolan to Sam Smith's version of Whitney Houston's How Will I Know?
I'd be lying if I said I wasn't gutted. I couldn't be happier about that night, but it wasn't our night after all, he said. I am gutted for him, adds professional dancer Nolan. You were doing double work on the [Fair City] together, then with me.
So it’s back to Carrigstown for Murphy. Elsewhere, the leaders continue to stand out. Wild Youths David Whelan moves away from Eurovision 2023 disappointment by delivering a cha cha cha with Salome Chachua to Paul Russell's Lil Boo Thang.
It features some great footwork and a slightly unsettling sequined leopard skin costume worn by Whelan. But oh no, the judges have mixed opinions on the dance and award a solid but not earth-shattering 24.
Is there a dance this guy can't do brilliantly? Cha cha cha, said Brian Redmond. I find myself judging you by your standard. It was great, yeah? But it wasn't David Whelan brilliant.
Loraine Barry agrees. You need to put pressure into your feet and relax your hips.
Speaking of Eurovision, last year's winner Loreen provides the soundtrack while Blu Hydrangea and Simone Arena provide a contemporary tango-themed ballroom. However, the spot becomes almost head over heels when the Blus micro pack comes loose and swings around.
Being able to keep going, that's where you see great people, explains Arena of Blu's ability to stay calm while that stray mic does its worst. The duo scores 25.
There are raves for TV presenter and DJ Laura Fox, dancing a samba with Denys Samson. Hot, hot, hot, enthuses Arthur Gourounlian. You came here with a vengeance. For a girl from Galway, you looked like you were born in Brazil, Redmond admits. You have opened this competition wide. She receives a sequence of nines to score 27.
Tonight's surprise is former Miss World Rosanna Davison, who dresses as a nurse for a thrilling Charleston with Stephen Vincent. Temperatures are rising, and it's just host Jennifer Zamparelli, joking about viewers who like to play doctors and nurses. Jennifer, the turning point is still hours away.
If that's what private health insurance allows, sign me up, Redmond says. During the first week, I didn't think you were capable of such a performance.
You are there! » agrees with Gourounlian. Miss FUN! She scores 26.
Alas, an upbeat show takes a sour turn as Virgin Media presenter Katja Mia reveals she received a cruel message about her appearance: Being on social media, you'll always get messages from people who don't don't like you for whatever reason. It gave me fire in my belly to prove that I can dance and silence the haters.
True to his word, his Viennese waltz with Ervinas Merfeldas puts the trolls in their place. Katja is a beautiful dancer. All women and men, regardless of shape and size, have the right to dance, and if that's a problem for you, that's your problem, Barry says.
It was difficult to get there, but I gave it my all, says Mia. It's taking a stand by not letting anyone who hates you have any power over you. I'm just proud of myself. She scores 23.
The latecomers, meanwhile, continue to huff and puff. Newsreader Eileen Dunne took part in the dancing game with Robert Rowiski. Alas, it's a twist and a cry too far as she attempts a jive to Lets Twist Again by Jive Bunny and the Mastermixers.
Every week you bring such happiness, says Gourounlian. I love your attitude, it's the best. But it got a little slow for me.
The twist was great, it's a shame because I was hoping for a jive, said Redmond. If I like something enough to want to see more of it, that's a good sign. She receives a nice 17.
The evening begins with a gallop offered by latecomer Davy Russell as he and Kylee Vincent deliver American Smooth to Aint Misbehaving, performed by Rod Stewart. I have to lose the clumsiness, the winning jockey of the Grand National laments in advance. I'll try to make it even smoother.
He slips and slides and gets a boost from the backboard. A gentle Davy, Barry said. Wow…that's what America Smooth is. The landings were a bit bumpy, weren't they? A little more finesse to refine everything. He gets 20, his highest total so far.
Gourounlian agrees. You slide Kylee beautifully across the dance floor. You're known for having a heavy foot, but not tonight.
Russell is improving. Still, it's hard to imagine he'll be among the runners and riders when the grand final concludes in six weeks. It's her game, but the business end of the competition is fast approaching and time is running out for celebrities who are still learning on the go.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/culture/tv-radio/2024/02/04/dancing-with-the-stars-fair-city-actor-shane-quigley-murphy-voted-off-as-show-takes-sour-turn-over-online-abuse-of-katja-mia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fair City actor Shane Quigley Murphy dumped as show takes ugly turn following Katja Mia's online abuse The Irish Times
- Didn't you feel it? A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hits the city of Budvice
- Google removes cached search results The Register
- Page not found – Naim Audio
- Music's biggest stars dress strong
- A poster with a photo of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (top) reading “Revenge Oppression with Vote” hangs on a tree in front of his police-guarded residence in Banigala area of Islamabad on 1 February 2024 | national news
- Should Donald Trump be disqualified from national ballots in the presidential election? Here's How the U.S. Supreme Court Could Rule
- Tito Karnavian takes over ministerial post from Mahfud – Politics
- KIIS FM staffer breaks silence over altercation with Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi outside popular Sydney pub – as details emerge of stunt that sparked Hollywood star's backlash
- Samsung says Google AI features exclusive to Pixel devices could come to other Android devices later this year
- The CBRM declares a state of local emergency as it faces a major storm
- Celine Dion has made a surprise appearance at the Grammys