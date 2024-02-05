Fair City actor Shane Quigley Murphy dumped as show takes ugly turn following Katja Mia's online abuse The Irish Times

After the highs of movie week comes the lows of a holiday elimination for Shane Quigley Murphy, who is the third celebrity to leave Dancing With The Stars (RT, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.). The likeable Fair City actor does his best in an enjoyable episode, but is dismissed after a disappointing rumba with Laura Nolan to Sam Smith's version of Whitney Houston's How Will I Know?

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't gutted. I couldn't be happier about that night, but it wasn't our night after all, he said. I am gutted for him, adds professional dancer Nolan. You were doing double work on the [Fair City] together, then with me.

So it’s back to Carrigstown for Murphy. Elsewhere, the leaders continue to stand out. Wild Youths David Whelan moves away from Eurovision 2023 disappointment by delivering a cha cha cha with Salome Chachua to Paul Russell's Lil Boo Thang.

It features some great footwork and a slightly unsettling sequined leopard skin costume worn by Whelan. But oh no, the judges have mixed opinions on the dance and award a solid but not earth-shattering 24.

Is there a dance this guy can't do brilliantly? Cha cha cha, said Brian Redmond. I find myself judging you by your standard. It was great, yeah? But it wasn't David Whelan brilliant.

Loraine Barry agrees. You need to put pressure into your feet and relax your hips.

Speaking of Eurovision, last year's winner Loreen provides the soundtrack while Blu Hydrangea and Simone Arena provide a contemporary tango-themed ballroom. However, the spot becomes almost head over heels when the Blus micro pack comes loose and swings around.

Being able to keep going, that's where you see great people, explains Arena of Blu's ability to stay calm while that stray mic does its worst. The duo scores 25.

Shane Quigley Murphy with his dance partner Laura Nolan after being voted out of the show. Photography: Kyran OBrien/kobpix

Blu Hydrangea and pro dabber Simone Arena during Dancing with the Stars. Photography: Kyran OBrien/kobpix

Radio and TV presenter Laura Fox and Denys Samson perform on Dancing with the Stars. Photography: Kyran OBrien/kobpix

There are raves for TV presenter and DJ Laura Fox, dancing a samba with Denys Samson. Hot, hot, hot, enthuses Arthur Gourounlian. You came here with a vengeance. For a girl from Galway, you looked like you were born in Brazil, Redmond admits. You have opened this competition wide. She receives a sequence of nines to score 27.

Tonight's surprise is former Miss World Rosanna Davison, who dresses as a nurse for a thrilling Charleston with Stephen Vincent. Temperatures are rising, and it's just host Jennifer Zamparelli, joking about viewers who like to play doctors and nurses. Jennifer, the turning point is still hours away.

If that's what private health insurance allows, sign me up, Redmond says. During the first week, I didn't think you were capable of such a performance.

You are there! » agrees with Gourounlian. Miss FUN! She scores 26.

Former Miss World Rosanna Davison performs with Stephen Vincent on Dancing with the Stars. Photography: Kyran OBrien/kobpix

TV presenter Katja Mia and professional dancer Ervinas Merfeldas during Dancing with the Stars. Photography: Kyran OBrien/kobpix

Alas, an upbeat show takes a sour turn as Virgin Media presenter Katja Mia reveals she received a cruel message about her appearance: Being on social media, you'll always get messages from people who don't don't like you for whatever reason. It gave me fire in my belly to prove that I can dance and silence the haters.

True to his word, his Viennese waltz with Ervinas Merfeldas puts the trolls in their place. Katja is a beautiful dancer. All women and men, regardless of shape and size, have the right to dance, and if that's a problem for you, that's your problem, Barry says.

It was difficult to get there, but I gave it my all, says Mia. It's taking a stand by not letting anyone who hates you have any power over you. I'm just proud of myself. She scores 23.

The latecomers, meanwhile, continue to huff and puff. Newsreader Eileen Dunne took part in the dancing game with Robert Rowiski. Alas, it's a twist and a cry too far as she attempts a jive to Lets Twist Again by Jive Bunny and the Mastermixers.

Every week you bring such happiness, says Gourounlian. I love your attitude, it's the best. But it got a little slow for me.

The twist was great, it's a shame because I was hoping for a jive, said Redmond. If I like something enough to want to see more of it, that's a good sign. She receives a nice 17.

Eileen Dunne and professional dancer Robert Rowinski will perform on Dancing with the Stars. Photography: Kyran OBrien/kobpix

Jockey Davy Russell and his partner Kyle Vincent. Photography: Kyran OBrien/kobpix

The evening begins with a gallop offered by latecomer Davy Russell as he and Kylee Vincent deliver American Smooth to Aint Misbehaving, performed by Rod Stewart. I have to lose the clumsiness, the winning jockey of the Grand National laments in advance. I'll try to make it even smoother.

He slips and slides and gets a boost from the backboard. A gentle Davy, Barry said. Wow…that's what America Smooth is. The landings were a bit bumpy, weren't they? A little more finesse to refine everything. He gets 20, his highest total so far.

Gourounlian agrees. You slide Kylee beautifully across the dance floor. You're known for having a heavy foot, but not tonight.

Russell is improving. Still, it's hard to imagine he'll be among the runners and riders when the grand final concludes in six weeks. It's her game, but the business end of the competition is fast approaching and time is running out for celebrities who are still learning on the go.