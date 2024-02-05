Arrowverse Actor Shares Advice With New DCU Supergirl Actor





Summary Actor Chyler Leigh advises Milly Alcock to do research and play Supergirl with heart and soul.

The next Supergirl The film has the potential to explore the character's history and internal struggles.

Plot points and possible lore could be set up in other DCU versions before Supergirl: the woman of tomorrowthe Liberation.

Following the recent casting of Dragon House star, Chyler Leigh – who played Alex Danvers in Arrowverse – gave some advice to Milly Alcock for her upcoming role as Supergirl in James Gunn's DC Universe and Supergirl: the woman of tomorrow. Although it doesn't yet have a set release date, the upcoming film is one of several DCU films Gunn has in the works since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. Until now, Alcock, who rose to prominence after his passage Dragon Houseis the only known actor attached to the project. Taking on the role of a lead superhero in a new cinematic universe is certainly no easy feat, especially since there are myriad different directions Gunn's new adaptation could take, tonally . Arrowverse star Chyler Leigh commented on living up to fans' expectations while speaking with Rant screen at the Saturn Awards, give advice to Alcock on taking on this delicate role. Check out the full quote below: It's a big role, so know your shit. Do your research and have fun. Everyone's interpretation will be different and you cannot listen to absolutely everyone. Play it with as much heart and soul as you have and do your best.

How the DCU's Supergirl Could Be the Best Yet This will be the third adaptation of the Supergirl story in the last decade, and it's important that Woman of tomorrow differs from Alcock's version. Gunn fans know that he has an incredible talent for bringing new levels of depth to characters, and given that one of the main problems fans have had with adaptations in the past is not exploring more of his story and its internal struggles, the upcoming film has great potential. to remedy this. Gunn also excels in a sci-fi setting and unlike Superman, Kara Zor-El did not grow up on Earth, which brings exciting cosmic possibilities. There are also several DCU releases planned between now and the release of Woman of tomorrow, meaning there are a nearly infinite number of possible plot points that could arise in the meantime. Reports about Alcock's casting indicated that her version of Supergirl would make her franchise debut in Gunn's. Superman: Legacy reboot, although some have also stated that this is not 100% burnt. However, it would be logical for her to appear alongside her cousin, especially since Legacy will not be another origin story movie for Man of Steel. Regardless of where she debuts in the franchise, the various planned DCU projects could very well set up some of Alcock's heroine's story before Supergirl: the woman of tomorrow. This would not only make her introduction to the scene smoother when she finally arrives, but would also go a long way in establishing the larger universe Gunn wants to launch. Unfortunately, DC fans still have several years to wait before they can learn more about what Alcock's portrayal will entail. Supergirl: the woman of tomorrow currently has no set release date. Key release dates

