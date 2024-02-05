Entertainment
Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi charged with assault in Australia as police investigate alleged incident
JACOB Elordi allegedly attacked an Australian journalist during an altercation outside a Sydney hotel on Saturday.
THE Salt burn The star returned to her homeland this week after receiving an AACTA Awards nomination on the Gold Coast.
Jacob, 26, was at the Clovelly Hotel in suburban Sydney when he got into an altercation with KIIS FM employee Joshua Fox, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
The actor was allegedly approached by the 32-year-old who began a series of questions, which made the Euphoria star “frustrated”, the outlet explained.
Joshua is known for his coverage during his Married At First Sightweddings crash via his viral Instagram accountFunny MAFS.
A NSW Police spokesperson told news.com.au the man was believed to have been assaulted during the incident.
Learn more about Jacob Elordi
Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney's eastern suburbs, the release said.
Police were informed at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024, that a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man suffered no injuries.
The representative also maintained that investigations into the incident were still “ongoing.”
WINNER
Jacob is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film Saltburn at the upcoming Gold Coast AACTAs, although his attendance at the awards ceremony is not confirmed.
The Hollywood idol has been in the news since the release of his controversial hit on Amazon in November 2023.
The Australian actor also appeared on SNL last month alongside singer René Rapp.
JACOB AND OLIVIE
The Kissing Booth star's relationship with YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli has recently been at the center of fan speculation amid rumors that they have broken ties.
But in January, directly informed sources saidTMZthat they are still as strong as ever.
The two were reportedly spotted together in New York for her Saturday Night Live debut.
The Euphoria star held rehearsals ahead of her gig on the New York comedy show.
According to production sources, Olivia, 24, was spotted near her dressing room, apparently supporting her boyfriend.
The on-and-off couple have been dating for a few years.
Separation rumors first sparked when the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin apparently unfollowed Jacob, 26, on Instagram.
In June 2023, a source saidUs every weekthat Jacob and Olivia were “getting closer again” after enjoying their time together.
“This month they went to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away,” the source added.
In 2021, Jacob and Olivia hinted at a relationship when they were spotted grabbing coffee in Los Angeles.
During their walk, Olivia was dressed in a tracksuit and Jacob wore a hoodie and jeans, in photos obtained by TheDaily Mail.
Jacob was walking his golden retriever, Layla, at the time.
RELATIONSHIP HISTORY
The public sighting came after Saltburn star and model Kaia Gerber called it quits.
An exclusive source revealed the news in November 2021 toEntertainment tonightspecifying that it was “amicable”.
“Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi broke up,” the source told the outlet.
“Their separation is amicable.”
Dating rumors also swirled between Jacob and his Euphoria co-star Zendaya, 27, in the summer of 2019.
They were spotted getting cozy on vacation in Greece around this time.
The couple was later spotted on dates in California and was photographed kissing in New York in February 2020.
The two were last photographed together in March 2020, in Los Angeles.
Despite rumors, the two never confirmed their relationship.

