Actor Vijay's political entry could help BJP in Tamil Nadu and reduce DMK votes

Finally, it's official. After more than two years of suspense over his entry into politics, Tamil film star Vijay announced the official launch of his new political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK, meaning Tamil Nadu Victory Party) on February 2 .

The actor who turns 50 in June said the current state of politics was depressing and needed cleaning up. Speaking about corruption and differences between people based on caste and religion, Vijay said he would try to reform the system.

Although the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI, or Vijay Peoples Movement), a social movement of actors' fan clubs, has been active for several years now, it is only in the last two years that there has been an active discussion about stars. probably delve into politics. In 2022, the VMI contested local elections as independents and won a few seats. Since then, rumors have swirled that it was only a matter of time before a full-fledged political party emerged. A few months ago, VMI sought booth agents, a move that removed almost all doubt that there was a political party on the corner.

Vijay, in his note announcing the new party, also said that he will bid farewell to films after completing his pending assignments. As a film star, Vijay continues to have huge appeal in Tamil Nadu and, to a lesser extent, other southern states as well. His later films may have been panned by film critics, but some claim they did well at the box office. He's still a top actor, nowhere near past his prime. In that sense, the decision is a bit of a headache.

Politics in Tamil Nadu is an expensive business and although Vijay, as a star, has great financial influence, the resources required to run a state-wide political outfit are far from those that no matter which individual can sustain in the long term.

Many stars of Tamil cinema have tried their luck in politics, and over the last 20 years, those who have done so have mostly been unsuccessful, with the exception of the late Vijayakanth who, initially, experienced a some success.

The big political question is who does Vijay vote for and what share is he likely to get? Although he said his party would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and would focus its attention on contesting the 2026 assembly elections, the crystal ball gazing has already begun. Ideologically, Vijay speaks the language of Dravidian parties, particularly the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), supporting the cause of social justice and speaking out against caste inequality. To this extent, it is likely to harm the DMK vote.

Furthermore, the fact that Vijay comes from a minority community can potentially alienate some minority voters from the DMK grouping which receives an overwhelming percentage of minority votes in Tamil Nadu. Vijays fans who are eligible to vote are mostly young people in their 20s and 30s, many of whom currently support Tamil nationalist leader Seeman and his Naam Tamilar Katchi. So the NTK could also take a hit.

There is also a theory that some young people attracted by the rhetoric of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai may switch to Vijay, although this remains uncertain. However, the consensus is that Vijay's entry is likely to help the BJP more than harm it, as the actor is far more likely to split the vote bank of the Dravidian parties in the state. This explains the rather warm welcome message given by local BJP leaders when Vijay announced his entry into politics. Not long ago, some BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu called him Joseph Vijay with emphasis on his first name. So there is now a long way to go to achieve a warm welcome.

As of now, no political party is willing to accept him as they are still grappling with the likely impact of his entry into politics and waiting to see what ideological stance he might end up taking. However, the reaction from the DMK was lukewarm with most leaders saying its entry would have no impact on them.

In the coming months, this cautious approach may change as the gloves come off and Vijay becomes fair game for existing players in the Tamil Nadu political space. Vijay gave himself two years to learn the ropes of politics before entering the electoral arena. What he learns during this period and how he reacts to the barbs aimed at him will decide the political fate of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam.

(Sumanth Raman is a television anchor and political analyst based in Chennai.)

