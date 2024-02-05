Carl Weathers, Towering Actor Who Endured Real Beatings as Apollo Creed in Rocky Obituary





After a summer with his grandmother who lived in Long Beach, California, he moved to the West Coast. He was surprised by the more liberal regime there, especially in the parks. There were all these kids, they were all different colors. You could watch a play or a ball, and they would trust you to give it back when you were done, he recalled. After a year at Long Beach City College, he won a football scholarship to San Diego State University, but continued acting, including an extra role in Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge. He then spent five seasons as a professional football player in the United States and Canada, ending with the Detroit Lions. I was good enough to fool them, but I was never dedicated enough to become a great player, he said. Determined to break into acting, he used his imagination to expand his CV. In Los Angeles, I lied about having acting credits in San Francisco. How can they bother to verify your claim that you studied at ACT [the American Conservatory Theater] or worked as an extra in Dirty Harry? They can not. But if you're afraid, you'll never get what you want. In 1974, he earned an acting degree from San Francisco State University, found himself an agent and drama coach, and began auditioning for real roles. He had been an extra in the Oscar-winning political drama The Candidate (1972), whose director Michael Ritchie later cast him as the Dreamer Tatum in the American football romantic comedy Semi-Tough (1977).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/obituaries/2024/02/04/carl-weathers-imposing-actor-apollo-creed-rocky-predator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos