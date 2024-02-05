National Weather Service issues flash flood warnings for West Hollywood area





West Hollywood residents received the following emergency alert from the National Weather Service via their cell phones Sunday evening: “National Weather Service: A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect for this area until 9:00 a.m. PST. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area prone to flooding or under an evacuation order. The West Hollywood Sheriffs Station and the City of West Hollywood have shared a list of tips and reminders to ensure the community is prepared. LASD WeHo safety tips include: If you must drive, drive slowly, carefully and be aware of road conditions.

Make sure your tires have proper tread and inspect the windshield wipers.

Check your vehicles for working headlights/taillights.

Do not attempt to cross a flooded roadway.

Stay alert for flash flooding if you live in recently burned areas.

Call 911 if you need emergency help.

Heed all instructions from emergency responders and emergency alert notifications.

The City of West Hollywood is being offered a limited amount of free sandbags filled with sand to West Hollywood residents and businesses as heavy rain falls across Southern California. Sandbags can help direct flowing water away from structures. WeHo City also offered community members tips to stay prepared: Keep emergency supplies, such as a flashlight, water, food, first aid kit, portable radio, and extra batteries on hand and easily accessible.

Clear all drains and gutters on your property and properly dispose of all waste and garden debris to avoid blocking drains.

Know how to disable utilities.

Monitor the forecast to be aware of weather conditions that may impact the area. Subscribe to receive LA County emergency notifications via email or text by signing up at https://ready.lacounty.gov/alerts and subscribe to Nixle public safety alerts by texting your zip code to 888-777. To report storm-related issues in the City of West Hollywood, call (323) 848-6375. For more information on structural damage or potential slope movement, please contact the City Building and Safety Division at (323) 848-6320. Report gas leaks or damage to Southern California Gas Company by calling (800) 427-2200. To report a power outage, call Southern California Edison at (800) 611-1911. Report downed power lines or other emergencies by calling 911. Stay informed about the storm by signing up for emergency alerts via @readylacounty & @nwslosangeles or visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/rain/.

