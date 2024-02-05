Entertainment
Why was Abhishek Bachchan's path to success so rocky: legacy burden or bad choices? | Bollywood News
Is it harder to be a megastar or to be the son of a megastar? Abhishek Bachchan, a member of Bollywood royalty as the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, must have struggled with this question throughout his 24-year career in the Hindi film industry. With over 70 films to his credit, it seems strange to still call him a “starkid”. Over the years, Abhishek has shown his acting skills, but the road to recognition has been quite bumpy for him.
Despite being Big B's son, Abhishek had a rough start in Bollywood. No director wanted to risk casting him, fearing the immense expectations that came with being Big B's son. “I think I met every director I could have met, and they all very respectfully declined saying, “We don't want the responsibility of monitoring you,” Abhishek said during the Hindi Actors Roundtable on Galatta Plus.
Despite numerous rejections, Abhishek landed his first role in JP Dutta's Refugee, alongside Kareena Kapoor, who also made her acting debut with the film. It was a dream debut for Abhishek. The actor, however, struggled to capitalize on this early success and made a series of film choices, such as Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Om Jai Jagadish and the incorrigible Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, which l 'were placed in the ranks of boys. roles on the side.
It took him three years after his debut to really shine, playing a brash gunda in Mani Ratnam's Yuva. This film proved to be a turning point, with Mani Ratnam later steering Abhishek's career through crucial crossroads with Guru and Raavan.
After Yuva, Abhishek has consistently delivered career-defining performances. His quietly confident ACP Jai Dixit in Dhoom, the charming Bunty in Bunty Aur Babli, the complex character of Sarkar, the emotionally charged performance in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and the conman in Bluffmaster – they all added depth to his filmography. Despite such varied performances, the magic wand of wide success seemed out of reach for the actor.
Then came the 'guru' of all performances, where Abhishek won accolades effortlessly. Guru remains the best performance of his career. However, the success of the Mani Ratnam film did not last long for Abhishek and he made several missteps with films like Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Drona. He bounced back quickly with commendable performances in Delhi 6, Paa and Raavan. Although these films did not set the box office on fire, he earned praise for his acting prowess.
Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap, was Abhishek's last film to achieve success at the box office, while also winning the hearts of critics. In this film, he shares the screen with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, both playing energetic and bold characters. Amidst their firecracker-like acts, Abhishek stood out with a nuanced and measured portrayal. Anurag Basu's multi-starrer Ludo and Tushar Jalota's Dasvi also won him a lot of praise.
While going through the actor's filmography, a thought arises: is there such a thing as a bad Abhishek Bachchan performance? Sure, he's made some questionable cinematic choices, but he's also always proven himself to be a competent performer.
But being the son of a legendary star is no easy feat, and Abhishek has been compared to his father throughout his career. Despite the burden of his heritage, the actor has a natural ease with which he carries himself, both on and off screen. He gradually avoids the burden of being austere and this is seen in the choices of his projects. His last two releases – Ghoomer and Dasvi – were both grounded dramas, devoid of any glamour. Although they didn't become critics' darlings, they surely showered praise on Abhishek for his effortless performance.
“My father was the greatest, he is the greatest and will remain the greatest star. I don't aspire to be like him. I will never be able to achieve the fame that my father achieved. I would like to chart my own path,” Abhishek said in an old interview with Rediff. Acceptance and action seem to be the hallmarks of Abhishek's professional life and he's not stopping any time soon.
Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/why-has-abhishek-bachchans-road-to-success-has-been-so-bumpy-burden-of-amitabh-bachchan-legacy-or-bad-choices-9139918/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why was Abhishek Bachchan's path to success so rocky: legacy burden or bad choices? | Bollywood News
- Indiana club hockey ends the regular season 25-5 with a sweep of Bradley University
- A lost season? Why fewer designers are showing pre-fall collections
- Pakistan Elections 2024: Will Imran Khan take the army out of jail?
- National Weather Service issues flash flood warnings for West Hollywood area
- Investors are investing in the Indian stock market
- Google renames Bard AI chatbot and could release its largest and most capable model next week |
- One year after the Türkiye earthquake disaster, trauma haunts survivors | Türkiye and Syria earthquake news
- Israel abandoned its attack on Iranian Soleimani (Trump) at the last second
- Indonesia elections: everything you need to know | Indonesia
- MEN'S TENNIS FALLS TO SAINT FRANCIS, 5-2
- Carl Weathers, Towering Actor Who Endured Real Beatings as Apollo Creed in Rocky Obituary