Why was Abhishek Bachchan's path to success so rocky: legacy burden or bad choices? | Bollywood News

Is it harder to be a megastar or to be the son of a megastar? Abhishek Bachchan, a member of Bollywood royalty as the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, must have struggled with this question throughout his 24-year career in the Hindi film industry. With over 70 films to his credit, it seems strange to still call him a “starkid”. Over the years, Abhishek has shown his acting skills, but the road to recognition has been quite bumpy for him.

Despite being Big B's son, Abhishek had a rough start in Bollywood. No director wanted to risk casting him, fearing the immense expectations that came with being Big B's son. “I think I met every director I could have met, and they all very respectfully declined saying, “We don't want the responsibility of monitoring you,” Abhishek said during the Hindi Actors Roundtable on Galatta Plus.

Despite numerous rejections, Abhishek landed his first role in JP Dutta's Refugee, alongside Kareena Kapoor, who also made her acting debut with the film. It was a dream debut for Abhishek. The actor, however, struggled to capitalize on this early success and made a series of film choices, such as Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Om Jai Jagadish and the incorrigible Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, which l 'were placed in the ranks of boys. roles on the side.

It took him three years after his debut to really shine, playing a brash gunda in Mani Ratnam's Yuva. This film proved to be a turning point, with Mani Ratnam later steering Abhishek's career through crucial crossroads with Guru and Raavan.

After Yuva, Abhishek has consistently delivered career-defining performances. His quietly confident ACP Jai Dixit in Dhoom, the charming Bunty in Bunty Aur Babli, the complex character of Sarkar, the emotionally charged performance in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and the conman in Bluffmaster – they all added depth to his filmography. Despite such varied performances, the magic wand of wide success seemed out of reach for the actor.

Then came the 'guru' of all performances, where Abhishek won accolades effortlessly. Guru remains the best performance of his career. However, the success of the Mani Ratnam film did not last long for Abhishek and he made several missteps with films like Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag and Drona. He bounced back quickly with commendable performances in Delhi 6, Paa and Raavan. Although these films did not set the box office on fire, he earned praise for his acting prowess.

Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap, was Abhishek's last film to achieve success at the box office, while also winning the hearts of critics. In this film, he shares the screen with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, both playing energetic and bold characters. Amidst their firecracker-like acts, Abhishek stood out with a nuanced and measured portrayal. Anurag Basu's multi-starrer Ludo and Tushar Jalota's Dasvi also won him a lot of praise.

While going through the actor's filmography, a thought arises: is there such a thing as a bad Abhishek Bachchan performance? Sure, he's made some questionable cinematic choices, but he's also always proven himself to be a competent performer.

But being the son of a legendary star is no easy feat, and Abhishek has been compared to his father throughout his career. Despite the burden of his heritage, the actor has a natural ease with which he carries himself, both on and off screen. He gradually avoids the burden of being austere and this is seen in the choices of his projects. His last two releases – Ghoomer and Dasvi – were both grounded dramas, devoid of any glamour. Although they didn't become critics' darlings, they surely showered praise on Abhishek for his effortless performance.

“My father was the greatest, he is the greatest and will remain the greatest star. I don't aspire to be like him. I will never be able to achieve the fame that my father achieved. I would like to chart my own path,” Abhishek said in an old interview with Rediff. Acceptance and action seem to be the hallmarks of Abhishek's professional life and he's not stopping any time soon.