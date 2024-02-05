Choosing an able-bodied actor to play Richard III is not “offensive”





The dispute over Richard III continues. Disability groups have opposed the upcoming Globes production in which Michelle Terry will play the lead role. Terry, able-bodied, who happens to be the artistic director of the Globes, apologized for any pain or harm caused by the decision for me to play Richard III. This carefully worded statement makes it seem like an external authority made the decision to give him the role, but was that really the case? Casting decisions at the Globe, she continues, are made rigorously and always in dialogue with members of our many communities. One of the communities she seems to have ignored is the community of white male actors for whom the bulk of Shakespeare's roles were written. But their absence is so routine that no one notices it these days. Only a Moroccan general living in Venice can play Othello. The role of Antony must go to an alcoholic sex addict The Disability Actors Alliance published an open letter complaining about Terry's inauthentic casting, but it failed to mention that Richard is a man and Terry is a woman. Nevermind. The letter states that Richard is experiencing and documenting the socialized effect of a disabling society on attitudes. In English, this seems to mean that a disabled artist can understand Richard more easily than an able-bodied rival. Good point. And that is obviously true. A black actor is better placed than a white actor to understand Othello's predicament, and an actor whose father is a billionaire can embrace Hamlet's psyche more easily than a boy from a council estate. And yet, the debate is already starting to collapse. The HLM actor is perhaps more imaginative, charismatic, talented and handsome than his rich rival. And a casting director must look at factors beyond just a candidate's biography (or lived experience).

