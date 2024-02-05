'Saltburn' actor Jacob Elordi involved in police investigation following alleged 'altercation' in Australia, reports say





Jacob Elordi.Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Jacob Elordi is reportedly involved in a police investigation following an alleged assault.

The actor reportedly had an “altercation” with a radio producer in Sydney, Australia.

No injuries were reported following the alleged incident. Jacob Elordi is believed to be involved in a police investigation following an alleged assault in Sydney, Australia, local media reported. The 26 year old”Salt burnThe actor got into an “altercation” with KIIS FM radio producer and TikToker Joshua Fox, 32, outside a hotel on Saturday, The Sunday Telegraph reported. In a statement to Business Insider, New South Wales Police said: “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in the eastern suburbs of Sydney.” “On Saturday, February 3, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police were informed that a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not suffer any injuries,” the statement added. The Sunday Telegraph reported that Fox approached Elordi outside an eastern Sydney hotel where the actor was socializing. Elordi then became angry at some of the questions Fox asked him, according to the report. Fox made headlines in Australia last year for crash multiple 'Married at First Sight' weddings in Australia. Elordi is back in his home country ahead of the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards (AACTA) on Queensland's Gold Coast, where he was nominated for his performance in Emerald Fennell's 'Saltburn', in which he played alongside the Irish actor. Barry Keoghan. Elordi was also nominated for the Best Supporting Actor award at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) for his role as Oxford University student Felix Catton in the film. Read the original article on Business Insider

