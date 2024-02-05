Ricky Schroder says 'it's easy to lose sight of the Lord' in Hollywood: 'I never fit in'

Ricky Schroder reflects on the potential pitfalls of a career in Hollywood.

The 53-year-old actor recently launched the Reel American Heroes Foundation, a nonprofit organization that produces films, documentaries and television series promoting patriotic and traditional values. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Schroder, who got his start as a child actor in the 1979 film “The Champ,” shared the advice he would give to his younger self.

“Don’t lose sight of the Lord,” he said. “Because in Hollywood it’s easy to lose sight of the Lord.”

RICKY SCHRODER CALLS U.S. TRUCKERS TO SHUT DOWN WASHINGTON AMID CANADIAN FREEDOM CONVOY PROTESTS

He continued, “You're tempted by so many things, and temptation can kind of lead you off the path. And so, I would say if I could speak to my younger self, it would be: Read your Bible more.”

“There are no real regrets,” Schroder added. “When I look back on my life, professionally, I had the best opportunities and I took them when they presented themselves. I tried to develop the opportunities as best I could.”

“But I never found my place in Hollywood,” he admitted. “It was never a desire of mine, let's say. I was put into The Champ when I was 7 and I was 8, doing The Champ. And so it's been an interesting path to follow when you haven't.” I make these choices originally. Other people made choices for you and set you on a path. But today, I make my own choices. And that's why I kind of decided to leave Hollywood, move back to Colorado, and I still want to say that. stories. But a different forum, a different platform.

WATCH: RICKY SCHRODER SAYS HE LAUNCHED PATRIOTIC FILM FOUNDATION BECAUSE OF HOLLYWOOD'S DIVERSITY GUIDELINES

Schroder's Reel American Heroes Foundation will focus on telling the stories of “veterans, active duty soldiers, first responders, Gold Star families, as well as heroic figures past and present,” according to the Reel American Heroes Foundation's website. organization. “Our goal is to inspire, raise awareness, entertain and educate.”

The 'Silver Spoons' alum told Fox News Digital he was motivated to found the nonprofit after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its new diversity guidelines and inclusion for the Oscars in 2024.

In June, the Oscars released their Aperture 2025 initiative, a sweeping set of regulations designed to make Hollywood fairer and more diverse.

Under the initiative, which took effect this month, film producers and directors are required to submit a dossier to the Academy indicating the race, gender, sexual orientation and disability status of actors and members. of the team of their films.

“They developed diversity, equity and inclusion guidelines that said you had to include certain story themes and characters, LGBTQ+ and minorities, in your content to be eligible for the Best Picture Oscar ” Schroder said. “And I was really offended by that.”

He continued: “I was like, 'That's not true.' You know, [the 1998 war drama] “Saving Private Ryan” today would not be eligible for best picture because of these guidelines.

“And so that gave me the idea of ​​creating a foundation that we could build into a sort of Patriot PBS, I hope. It's an aggregator of the right kinds of stories with values ​​and principles that uplift America instead of tearing it down.”

Schroder explained that the Reel American Heroes Foundation's initial goal is to produce a “mix of drama and scripted documentaries,” noting that two of the nonprofit's projects are currently available on the organization's website.

As part of the Reel American Heroes Foundation's mission, the organization created the Council on Pornography Reform (CPR), which aims to “promote a safer and more responsible digital landscape by advocating for comprehensive reforms in the field of explicit adult content,” according to a report. council website. “CPR is dedicated to protecting individuals, especially minors, from the potential harm associated with unrestricted access to explicit material.”

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE JOB

Schroder told Fox News Digital that the Reel American Heroes Foundation is developing projects to advance the Council's goals on pornography reform and currently has a documentary called “Erotic Erosion” in the works.

“We are making a documentary that examines the disastrous effects of 45 years of Internet pornography that has been introduced into our culture and society,” Schroder said. “When Internet pornography first appeared in the world it was in the .xxx URL and for various reasons they shut down the .xxx URL and moved it entirely to the .com world “So that's one of our goals at the Council on Pornography Reform is to move all adult content to the .xxx URL, where it will be easier to police.”

Schroder explained that the Reel American Heroes Foundation is also seeking submissions of real-life hero stories for future projects.

“We hope to have your stories,” he said. “We hope that other people will contribute and send us stories. And we can put these stories together and start to reprogram America away from the diversity, equity and inclusion of DEI programs, towards the real principles and values ​​that built this great nation.”

LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Despite his misgivings about the entertainment industry, Schroder, who became the youngest Golden Globe winner in history after starring in “The Champ,” told Fox News Digital that he was “extremely proud” of several of his Hollywood projects, including the crime drama “NYPD Blue,” the western miniseries “Lonesome Dove,” the war drama TV movie “The Lost Battalion,” as well as his directorial debut “Black Cloud “.

“A few projects stick out in your life,” he said. “And those are just a few of them.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actor also recalled his fondest memories of his time on “NYPD Blue” from 1998 to 2001, noting that he was particularly impressed by the show's writing.

“The writing I had to say was David Milch, the writer of the show and there were other writers, but he was the main creative force. I just had to get to work with his dialogue and his words” , Schroder said. “And my teammates were incredibly talented. It was like acting boot camp for me, NYPD Blue. I was 28, I think, when I started. And I learned a lot there.”

“It was a great memory. Very good times,” he added.