Mubarak Murder Teaser: Sara, Karisma, Vijay, Dimple are all suspects. Watch | Bollywood





On Monday, Netflix India shared an update on the release date of Murder Mubarak along with a teaser. The film starring Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Vijay Varma and Suhail Nayyar will release on March 15 on Netflix. It is directed by Homi Adajania. Read also : Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor wrap up Murder Mubarak schedule in Delhi Mubarak Murder Teaser Featuring Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Others. Watch the Murder Mubarak trailer In the short clip, Pankaj Tripathi's Bhavani Singh appears to be investigating a murder. He has his eyes on seven suspects, Sara Ali Khan as 'South Delhi princess', Vijay Varma, who could be 'a deadly lover of Chandni Chowk', Karisma Kapoor, who is the 'dream girl of films' thriller”, Dimple Kapadia. “the eccentric and drunken artist”, Sanjay Kapoor aka the “royal”, Tisca Chopra’s “talkative” or, Suhail Nayyar, the “party animal”. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! Murder Mubarak is an upcoming horror, comedy and thriller film directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Filming for Murder Mubarak wrapped in April 2023. Karisma Kapoor on Mubarak's murder Before Murder Mubarak, Karisma's last film was the 2012 supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishhq. She featured in the film alongside Jimmy Sheirgill, Rajneesh Duggal and Divya Dutta. When asked why she opposed the idea of ​​a comeback, Karisma told ETimes in 2023: “Oh my God. The word comeback, honestly, should be packaged and broken up. Let's not continue to do that, actors. You tell me, when someone comes back to the office after a few years, is he or she making a return to the corporate world? He or she has just returned to work. And people behave normally with that person. I think this should also be the case with actors, whether male or female. But especially for females. People tend to refer to the label back a little too much often and too easily. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

