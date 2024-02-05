



TCW defends freedom has once again heard from Britain's leading crisis comedian, jabbing actor Erasmus Demosthenes Hepplewhite. As World War III approached, he described his role in helping the nation prepare for the coming conflict. As I was cycling back to my apartment last week, a profound thought revealed itself. This was after delivering several portions oflenga lengato a group of young men from Burundi, recently arrived on our shores after crossing the battlefields of France and Italy. Perhaps it was their effort that made me understand the true value of the crisis actor. It is common knowledge that many inadequate types aspire to tread the boards of the Globe in the form of the tragic Lear, or to yearn for a sordid star listed on Hollywood Boulevard. But these roles and distinctions are surely reserved for pompous egoists. There is no doubt that it is we, humble actors in the crisis, we, a band of brothers, sisters and others, who have the power to achieve the transformation of society demanded by our producers. I'm writing this as a prelude to describing my most recent role. Like you, I expected that Mr. Gates' new and terrifying Disease X would have already made its appearance. I had spent hours perfecting my death stare and haunted eyes, ready to frighten the living out of the impressionable and meaningless. However, to my surprise, I received a call from my agent Irene to urgently prepare me for a completely different performance. I was told to report to the Sainsburys car park in Turnham Green. There, I had to look like a black taxi driver from Mile End. I was interviewed by journalists from the BBC and Sky News. My mission was to encourage young men to enlist in the armed forces to face the bombs, mines and drones of the beastly Putin when they are sent to fight in a remote Eastern European field. Of course, I played my role with aplomb and few people would have detected that my Cockney accent was anything other than authentic. Yes, sir, we must teach the Russians a good lesson, we are doing it. If we don't make a nuffin we'll all be snacking on cabbage soon, God help us! This was a remark of which I was particularly proud. Can you imagine how futile it would have been for my esteemed friend and colleague, my dear Benny Cumberbatch, to play this role? For all his theatrical prowess, I don't think many working-class types would be in danger of becoming cannon fodder if he had said those words in his clipped Harrovian accent. Nor do I believe that the legion of intrepid young men newly arrived from Africa and Asia would take up arms in response to his meticulously honed diction. Yes, it is true that we, the crisis actors, the poor bloody infantry of the acting profession, are the ones who really make the difference. I will never forget the comforting words of my dear, dear Dame Judi, when I failed to win the RADA Hugh Grant Prize for Fantasy:Dear boy, rest assured, even the deepest ocean begins with a small drop. Be my sweetheart and bring me a mojito and some Polo mints. Make no mistake, when the balloon flies, Erasmus Demosthenes Hepplewhite will be the first to help the authorities foment a frenzy of hatred against those who dare force us to drive Ladas, eat cabbage and drink vodka cheap.

