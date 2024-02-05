Connect with us

Several celebrities face evacuation as dangerous mudslides hit Hollywood

 


Some of the biggest names in show business could be forced from their homes due to mudslides caused by “the biggest storm of the season,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Mudslides on Lockridge Road in Fryman Canyon caused the evacuation of 16 people in two homes, “in case further ground instability causes another flow,” according to The Los Angeles Fire Department. The neighborhood, and Lockridge Road in particular, is home to a number of celebrities, including Leah Remini, Bruno Mars, George Clooney and Zooey Deschanel. Firefighters confirmed that all nine homes on that road have now been fully evacuated, including pets, and there have been no injuries.

Californians have been warned of life-threatening and locally catastrophic flooding due to an “atmospheric river” weather system moving across the state.

“A strong storm system in the Pacific will bring heavy and dangerous torrential rain, heavy snow, strong winds, coastal flooding and high surf to California,” the NWS said early Tuesday morning.

“Heavy rain will bring a threat of life-threatening flash, urban and river flooding, as well as debris flows and mudslides. Snow at high elevations may produce whiteout conditions and dangerous travel conditions, almost impossible.”

It is unclear whether the celebrities were home at the time of the evacuation.

Lockridge Road and Fryman Canyon are located in the celebrity-popular Los Angeles neighborhood known as Studio City.

Clooney bought his home there from Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks for $2.2 million and spent years expanding the 7,354-square-foot property, the actor said in an interview with CBS in 2012. Person to person program.

“A home is a place that your family and friends are a part of,” Clooney added at the time. “It's one of the wonderful things about where I've lived for so long. I've been here almost 20 years and it's full of good friends and family.”

Fryman Canyon experienced a celebrity boom in the 2010s, when musician Bruno Mars first purchased in the area.

He purchased his 9,000-square-foot home for $6.5 million in 2015. It includes a wine cellar, a family room with a wet bar, a children's wing with two bedrooms, steam rooms and dry saunas , an infinity pool and a heated cabana, as well as a children's play area, according to Architectural summary.

However, actress Leah Remini attempted to sell her Fryman Canyon home and lowered the price for the third time in November 2023. She originally purchased the home in 2003 for a whopping $3.75 million, and it is located in the quiet cul-de-sac of Lockridge Road. -bag.

After first putting it up for sale in late 2022, Remini lowered the asking price to $12.5 million, according to Realtor.com.

California residents should check the National Weather Service for the most current forecasts in their area.

