Entertainment
Digital company behind Bollywood actor Poonam Pandey's death from cervical cancer issues apology
The digital agency behind Poonam Pandeys cervical awareness campaign cancer by faking her death, she apologized after a huge backlash.
Digital agency Schbang said on its Instagram In view of this, they would like to offer their sincere apologies, especially to those who have been triggered by facing/facing a loved one's ordeals of any type of cancer.
Schbang, however, also defended the campaign saying it was an action carried out by the mission of raise awareness about cervical cancer.
On February 2, a post from Pandey's official account, which has over 1.3 million followers, stated that she had died of cervical cancer at the age of 32.
This morning is difficult for us, the press release indicates.
Deeply saddened to inform you that we lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that came into contact with her was greeted with pure love and kindness.
The news was later confirmed by Pandey's team to a number of Indian national media outlets while his manager Nikita Sharma praised his unwavering spirit amid his health issues in a press statement.
Shortly after, it was revealed that Pandey was still alive and that faking his death had been a publicity stunt to raise awareness of cervical cancer.
I feel compelled to share something important with you all: I am here, alive, she wrote, alongside a video of her addressing the awareness campaign. Cervical cancer did not claim me, but tragically it has claimed the lives of thousands of women due to a lack of knowledge on how to fight this disease.
Unlike some other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable. The key is the HPV vaccine and early detection testing. We have the means to ensure that no one loses their life due to this disease. Let's reach out to each other with critical awareness and ensure that every woman is informed about what steps to take, she said.
On Saturday, the digital agency behind the campaign released a statement saying: Yes, we have been part of Poonam Pandey's initiative to raise awareness about cervical cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly.
Schbang noted that Pandey's act resulted in cervical cancer and similar terms becoming the most searched topics on Google and, according to the company, this is the first time in the history of this country that the word cervical cancer is making headlines.
He added that this was a voluntary activity and was not commercially linked to any client.
He noted that in 2022, India recorded 123,907 cases of cervical cancer and 77,348 deaths.
The statement mentions that many of you may not know, but Poonam's own mother courageously battled cancer.
Having faced the challenges of fighting a disease like this in such close quarters, she understands the importance of prevention and the importance of awareness, especially when a vaccine is available.
Pandey's stunt was called distasteful and in bad taste by several social media users.
Schbang continues: We understand that our methods may have sparked debate about the approach. While we regret any distress caused, if this decision results in raising awareness and preventing deaths, that will be its true impact.
|
Sources
2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/digital-firm-behind-bollywood-actor-105913767.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Digital company behind Bollywood actor Poonam Pandey's death from cervical cancer issues apology
- Men's tennis beats Rice and Nicholls – LSU
- Global stocks fall as Chinese stocks fluctuate despite measures to help markets WSOC TV
- Google Malaysia will increase SST rate to 8% from March.Next is the streaming service
- Marine snowstorm causes delays, cancellations
- One year later, Türkiye earthquake survivors are struggling to rebuild their lives
- Several celebrities face evacuation as dangerous mudslides hit Hollywood
- Miley Cyrus wows the Grammys red carpet in a gold safety pin dress
- Roche's PCOS diagnostic test receives CE mark
- What does the future hold for the development of obesity treatment drugs?
- China sentences former bank boss to death for corruption
- Is there football today? Sunday NFL Games, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl schedule