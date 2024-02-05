Entertainment
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh stars in BoAt's latest campaign via Talented India – Campaign Brief Asia
Have you ever heard of this sensation called thrill? It is the physiological effect of chills or goosebumps that come from a piece of music or any aesthetic experience, more commonly known as “eargasm”. In its latest for boAt, Talented.Agency explores and visualizes this feeling, with the participation of Bollywoods Ranveer Singh.
Nirvana by boAt is the first sub-brand launch of India's No.1 audio brand in the premium segment, aimed at the most discerning music listeners. It offers 120 hours of battery life, incredible active noise cancellation and the SoundboAts custom bass enhanced EQ, signature of the #1 audio brand, suitable for listening to songs.
Created by Talented, directed by Reema Maya and produced by Catnip, this very thrill-worthy film also features a remake of the iconic 90s track – Hai Raama reimagined as Hai Yaara, as background music. The series has two other films that should be released online in early February.
At its best, advertising is meant to make you feel something deeply. So instead of directly showcasing the range's features, the films give you a trailer of what it feels like to listen to your favorite music with Nirvana by boAt. We took the show, don't say it, extremely seriously. Achint, the famous composer of the title track from 1992's Scam, has done a phenomenal job of recomposing and reviving nostalgia, and we can agree that it's an earworm! adds Pooja Manek, founding member and creative and talented.
Reema Maya, director of Catnip, said, “The atmosphere on set was electric – Ranveer was a bright ray of sunshine, and everyone, including the security outside the studio, was growling along to our song! Ranveer Singh is a director's dream, it was such a pleasure to direct him! It's always exciting to work on a project where everyone is passionate about creating something different. I mean, Ranveer Singh vibrates in Nivana's ears against super-suns and super-moons? This is definitely not a traditional approach to advertising. We wanted to create a very visual film to encapsulate the idea of an eargasm, and through the different films in the campaign, we explored different visual interpretations of it.
Vedansh Kumar, Head of Brand Marketing at boAt, added: As an audio brand, it makes sense for us to overthink the background music before jumping into production. We chose this classic for its nostalgia, sexiness and compelling appeal to our target audience. We are also extremely excited to have roped in the most discerning ear of B-towns, Ranveer Singh, as the face of this range.
You can watch these movies on Shark Tank Season 3 and many other channels through February. The billboards are going up in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore until the end of the month.
Printing and billboards photographed by Suresh Natarajan.
