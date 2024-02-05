Entertainment
Popular model draws backlash for faking her death to raise awareness about cervical cancer
A popular Indian model and actress sparked a backlash online after revealing over the weekend that she had faked his death in an Instagram post as part of a cervical cancer awareness campaign.
Poonam Pandey “courageously fought illness” and died, says a statement posted to his social media on Friday, but the fake announcement quickly sparked criticism online, including accusations that it was a “deceptive stunt.”
A flurry of media obituaries followed the original announcement and his Wikipedia page was also updated to reflect his apparent death, while Bollywood stars posted sad tributes.
But others had expressed skepticism after noticing that images of Pandey on board a boat in Goa, apparently in good health, had been posted on his account four days before the announcement.
“I hope this is not a publicity stunt disguised as cervical cancer awareness, which would be unethical and irresponsible, especially when it comes to issues sensitive like health awareness,” one commenter wrote Friday.
The 32-year-old later admitted to her 1.3 million followers in another video posted to Instagram that her death was a hoax.
“Yes, I faked my disappearance, extreme I know. But suddenly we're all talking about cervical cancer, aren't we?” » said Pandey. “I am proud of what the news of my passing was able to accomplish.”
However, many slammed Pandey for what one commenter described as his “attention-seeking behavior.”
Another wrote: “Engaging in a deceptive operation, such as faking one's death, under the guise of 'awareness'… is not only unethical but also manipulative.
“Honestly, shame on you for this stunt. Next time, no one will take your real death seriously! ” they said.
Pandey seemed unfazed by the criticism, and in a later Instagram post, she thanked advertising company Schbang for working with her.
“We believe in this cause and support this campaign that we started working on 4 months ago with good intentions,” she wrote.
Pandey began her modeling career in 2010 and built a reputation for her extravagant stunts and risky behavior.
She pledged to strip for the Indian cricket team if they won the 2011 Cricket World Cup at home, later posting a video online of her shedding her clothes at the Wankhede Stadium where the final of the tournament took place.
Pandey parlayed her fame into several Bollywood acting credits, including the 2013 erotic thriller Nasha, in which she played a teacher who begins a sexual relationship with two high school students.
India accounts for almost a quarter of the world's cervical cancer cases, according to the WHO. World Health Organizationwith more than 200 women losing their lives every day to the disease.
Health activists have urged the government to launch a national HPV vaccination campaign for young girls, which in other countries has significantly reduced the incidence of cervical cancer.
January was Cervical Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness about the fourth most common cancer among women.
Adults under 50 are increasingly being diagnosed with breast, colon and cervical cancer, according to a recent report from the American Cancer Society.

