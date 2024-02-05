Mudslide in Hollywood Hills forces affected families from their homes as life-threatening flooding hits California

At least 16 people were evacuated from their homes after two mudslides hit the Hollywood Hills.

California was hit by extreme weather over the weekend, which left thousands without power.

ten Mudslides hit Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills neighborhood Credit: CBS News

ten Roads flooded as gas leaks reported Credit: CBS News

Los Angeles firefighters revealed that mudslides damaged two homes on Sunday while the other seven were in danger.

Gas leaks have also been reported in the area, according to the CBS affiliate. KCAL.

Residents said that due to the impact, a refrigerator was swept into the street.

“A few friends were evacuated from their homes this evening due to mudslides,” actor Dane Cook posted on Xformerly Twitter.

“Be careful Los Angeles! Unreal. High risk areas.”

Flash floods and landslides in the Hollywood Hills have created a potentially life-threatening and particularly dangerous situation, according to the United States National Weather Service.

Flash flooding is expected to continue through Monday.

Santa Barbara cops had warned that the storm would be one of the largest and most significant to hit the country.

Our goal is to get through this without any deaths or serious injuries,” said Sheriff Bill Brown.

Meanwhile, Malibu officials laid a plastic sheet over a grassy bank and placed sandbags at the base of it to prevent any mudslides.

Two Pineapple Express winter storms hit the U.S. West Coast with 27 times more water than the entire Mississippi River.

A store manager in Santa Barbara revealed that the sandbags were sold out on Saturday.

This forced residents to purchase bags of soil and fertilizer to act as a barrier against the impact of the storm.

DRAMATIC RESCUES

Highways were flooded while a huge tree toppled onto a house in San Jose.

Dozens of people had to be rescued this weekend.

At least 19 people were rescued off the coast of Long Beach after the mast of their boat broke in high winds, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities revealed that 11 people had climbed onto the rocks.

Only one person was injured, but his life is not in danger.

Meteorologists had warned of the risk of potentially fatal flooding.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in eight counties.

Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Southern California were placed under a rare level four warning for excessive rainfall.

Forecasters have warned that a month of rain could fall in Los Angeles.

Parts of the state could see more than 10 inches of rain in 24 hours.

Mountainous areas of the state could be hit with up to 12 inches.

TRAVEL CHAOS

Residents of Santa Barbara, San Jose, Los Angeles and Ventura County were asked to evacuate their homes.

Winds of 102 mph were reported Sunday in parts of Marin County, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

Meteorologists warned of dangerous winds that could hit the Bay Area on Monday.

The warning has been expanded and could impact residents of San Francisco, San Jose, Monterey and Big Sur.

The strongest winds are expected to hit mountainous areas and along the west coast.

Hundreds of flights at San Francisco Airport were delayed or canceled Sunday due to the storm.

More than 500 flights at Los Angeles airport were delayed Sunday, according to Aware of theft.

San Diego and Sacramento were also hit by more than a hundred flight delays.

Meanwhile, dozens of flights were delayed at airports in Oakland and San Jose.

Drivers have been asked to stay off the roads and avoid traveling between Sunday and Tuesday.

Dramatic aerial footage shows farmland completely submerged while volleyball courts have been flooded.

More than 600,000 Californians remain without power, according to Power outage in the United States.

The travel chaos comes after forecasters warned two Pineapple Express storms would hit the West Coast.

An atmospheric river swept through the state on Saturday and the storm is expected to subside by Wednesday.

“Pineapple Express events are known to be the largest transporters of fresh water on earth,” according to ABC affiliate forecasters. KMIZ-TV.

“They can carry 27 times more water than the Mississippi River.”

ten Relief operations are underway following the floods Credit: AP

ten Sandbags were placed at the foot of a grassy embankment in Malibu Credit: Reuters

ten Storm impact causes giant tree to fall on house Credit: Getty

ten Aerial photos show cars and farmland completely submerged Credit: AFP

ten Los Angeles was placed under a level four warning for excessive rain. Credit: Reuters

ten Californians have been urged not to travel as the state prepares for the storm. Credit: Getty

ten Sandbags were placed outside local Santa Barbara inns as business owners prepared for the storm. Credit: Rex