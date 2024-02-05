Swift wins record-breaking Grammy | Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes history (again) with the Grammy for Album of the Year; Celine Dion presents her award in an emotional moment
Slug: BC-MUS-GRAMMYS-SWIFT:LA
Taylor Swift won the album of the year award at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, setting a new record for the most wins by an artist in the annual ceremony's most prestigious category.
Céline Dion presented the award in one of the most moving moments of the evening.
“When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it with all my heart,” she said. “Those who were lucky enough to be here at the Grammy Awards should never take for granted the immense love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people around the world.”
Dion, who received the award 27 years ago from Diana Ross and Sting, said in late 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disease.
“Midnights” became the pop superstar's fourth album to win album of the year after “Folklore” in 2021, “1989” in 2016 and “Fearless” in 2010. Until Sunday, Swift was tied with three wins each with Frank Sinatra, Stevie. Wonder and Paul Simon.
Swift's victory at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles comes after a year in which she was never far from the center of the cultural conversation, thanks to her blockbuster Eras tour, her chart-topping re-recordings of her older works and her public romance with Travis Kelce of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. Next weekend, the 34-year-old singer and songwriter is scheduled to watch Kelce and the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.
Released in October 2022, “Midnights” is Swift’s 10th studio album of new songs. The LP, which she produced primarily with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 with total first-week sales and streams of more than 1.5 million units. ; it then spent five more weeks at the top of the chart before being certified double platinum. “Midnights” also spawned a No. 1 single in “Anti-Hero.”
After two years in which the Recording Academy selected 10 nominees for each of the Grammys' four main categories, only eight made the cut for this year's show. Other LPs nominated for Album of the Year were Jon Batiste's “World Music Radio”, Boygenius' “The Record”, Miley Cyrus' “Endless Summer Vacation”, “Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” by Lana Del Rey. “The Age of Pleasure” by Janelle Mone, “Guts” by Olivia Rodrigo and “SOS” by SZA.
In 2023, Harry Styles, Swift's former lover, won the award with his album “Harry's House.”
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.daily-tribune.com/chatsworth_times/entertainment/swift-wins-record-setting-grammy/article_b0001ab4-bb2e-5ae1-8892-376ecfa6f976.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related