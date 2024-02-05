Hollywood actress Malin Akerman says hosting Eurovision is a dream come true





Malin Akerman in photo (PA) Hollywood star Malin Akerman will co-host the Eurovision Song Contest when the musical event returns to Sweden in May. The Stockholm-born actress, known for her romantic comedies 27 Dresses and The Proposal as well as the drama series Billions and the superhero film Watchmen, will present the 68th edition of the musical competition at Malmo with Petra Mede. Akerman, 45, told Eurovision.tv: “I can’t really describe my feelings about it. I'm very excited and a little nervous, but in a positive way. I have always loved Eurovision and being part of this fantastic show with Petra is a dream come true. Plus, Petra is one of the funniest women I've ever met. Akerman is also a musician through her work with alternative rock band The Petalstones and has appeared on the American version of The Masked Singer. The actress also took part in comedy shows Dollface and Trophy Wife, the horror film The Final Girls and the film Wanderlust with Jennifer Aniston. Swedish Comedian Mede previously hosted the song competition in 2013 solo and in 2016 with pop singer Mans Zelmerlow, when they both performed Love, Love, Peace, Peace. She said: Imagine having the chance to host Eurovision again. It’s such an incredible honor. After having animated it first alone, then with the charming Mans Zelmerlow by my side, I am now really looking forward to working with Malin. We don't know each other before, but we've met a few times now and I'm already completely sold. It will be a joy to work with her. The story continues Mede also hosts Melodifestivalen, which is the competition to determine Sweden's Eurovision entry, as well as the country's LGBT awards, the Gaygalan Awards and the Guldbagge Awards, honoring cinema. Eurovision will take place in May after Swedish singer Loreen claimed victory at last year's show in Liverpool, taking Sweden's win total to seven, drawing the country level with Ireland. In May 2023, the UK came second to last with London singer Mae Muller having agreed to host the ceremony after Ukraine was unable due to conflict. This year, the lead singer of Years and Years and the actor of Its A Sin Olly Alexander will be the British participant. The Eurovision Song Contest will have the first semi-final on May 7 and the second semi-final on May 9. The grand finale will take place on May 11.

