Today in History Monday February 5, 2024 | Entertainment

Today is Monday, February 5, the 36th day of the year 2024. There are 330 days left in the year.
Highlight in today's history:
On February 5, 2020, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump, concluding the third presidential trial in American history, although a majority of senators expressed discomfort with Trump's pressure campaign on the Ukraine which resulted in the two articles of impeachment. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, broke with the Republican Party and voted to convict.
In 1811, George, Prince of Wales, was appointed Prince Regent due to the mental illness of his father, King George III of England.
In 1917, the United States Congress passed a law, despite President Woodrow Wilson's veto, significantly reducing Asian immigration.
In 1918, during World War I, the Cunard liner SS Tuscania, which was carrying approximately 2,000 American troops to Europe, was torpedoed by a German submarine in the Irish Sea, causing the loss of more than 200 people. .
In 1922, the first edition of Readers Digest was published.
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed increasing the number of justices on the United States Supreme Court; the proposal, which failed in Congress, sparked accusations that Roosevelt was trying to corral the nation's highest court.
In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell walked on the surface of the Moon in the first of two lunar excursions.
In 1973, services were held at Arlington National Cemetery for U.S. Army Colonel William B. Nolde, the last official casualty of American combat before the Vietnam ceasefire took effect.
In 1983, Klaus Barbie, a former Nazi Gestapo official, expelled from Bolivia, was brought to Lyon (lee-OHN), France, to stand trial. (He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison – he died in 1991.)
In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting workers up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave in the event of a family emergency.
In 1994, white separatist Byron De La Beckwith was convicted in Jackson, Mississippi, of the murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers in 1963, and was immediately sentenced to life in prison.
In 2008, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, a Beatles guru who introduced the West to transcendental meditation, died at his home in the Dutch town of Vlodrop; he was thought to be around 90 years old.
In 2012, Eli Manning and the New York Giants outscored Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, coming back with a last-minute score to win 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI.
In 2014, CVS Caremark announced it would remove cigarettes and other tobacco products from its stores.
In 2017, Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports history, highlighted by a spectacular catch from Julian Edelman that helped New England come from a 25-point deficit against the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta to the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl victory, 34-28, the very first in overtime.
In 2018, Jerome Powell was sworn in as the 16th Chairman of the Federal Reserve.
In 2022, on the eve of celebrating her 70th anniversary on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II offered her support for the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Camilla, an important decision in shaping the future of the British monarchy.
In 2023, Beyoncé won her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the history of this award.
Today's Birthdays: Tony-winning playwright John Guare is 86 years old. Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn is 85 years old. Actor David Selby is 83 years old. Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 82 years old. Director Michael Mann is 81 years old. Rock singer Al Kooper is 80 years old. Charlotte Rampling is 78 years old. Racing Hall of Fame member Darrell Waltrip is 77 years old. Actor Barbara Hershey is 76 years old. Actor Christopher Guest is 76 years old. US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is 65 years old. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 63 years old. Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 62 years old. Laura Linney is 60 years old. Rock musician Duff McKagan (Guns N Roses) is 60 years old. Jose Maria Olazabal, member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, is 58 years old. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 57 years old. Rock singer Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) is 56 years old. Singer Bobby Brown is 55 years old. Actor Michael Sheen is 55 years old. Actor David Chisum is 54 years old. Country singer Sara Evans is 53 years old. Country singer Tyler Farr is 40 years old. Actor-singer Darren Criss is 37 years old. Actor Alex Brightman is 37 years old. Actor Henry Golding is 37 years old. musician Kyle Simmons (Bastille) is 36 years old. Actor Jeremy Sumpter is 35 years old. Drummer Graham Sierota (Echosmith) is 25 years old.