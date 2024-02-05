Entertainment
American porn actress Whitney Wright, who defends the interests of Palestinians, visits Iran
JERUSALEM (AP) American porn actor who advocated for Palestinians online for Israel's war against Hamas traveled to Iran and visited the former American embassy in Tehran, abandoned after the 1979 hostage crisis.
Whitney Wright's visit as Iran imprisons Narges Mohammadi, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and women's rights activist has sparked strong criticism of the country's repression against women since the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini in 2022 and the national protests it sparked.
Wright filmed herself throughout Tehran despite her work in pornography which theoretically exposes her to criminal charges punishable by death.
Wright did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. But in remarks on social media, she described the US embassy as a place she HAD to visit. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard now runs it as a museum.
Iranian students supporting Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini invaded the complex after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Embassy staff members taken hostage were detained for 444 days. A direct line can be drawn between this crisis and tensions between Iran and the United States today.
I share museum exhibits that are never seen, Wright wrote on Instagram. This is not an endorsement of the government.
Wright has previously shared pro-Palestinian information online, including materials supporting armed activism against Israel.
As a U.S. citizen born in Oklahoma City, she would need a visa to travel to Iran. The Iranian mission to the United Nations did not respond to questions about the actor's trip.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani was asked about Wright at a press briefing Monday and said he had no information about him.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency, considered close to the Revolutionary Guards, cited an anonymous official as saying the government had issued Wright a visa without being aware of the nature of his immoral work.
The presence of an artist from the American adult film industry immediately attracted attention.
Iranian actor Setareh Pesiani cited Wright's visit to criticize the Iranian government for its mandatory headscarf policy, which led to the arrest and death of 22-year-old Aminis.
You punish the people of this country by various methods to remove the hijab but you allow a porn actress to come here for tourism!? Pesiani wrote on Instagram.
Masih Alinejad, a US-based activist who was the victim of assassination and kidnapping attempts by Iranalso denounced Wright's visit.
We Iranian women want to be like Rosa Parks and not Whitney Wright, Alinejad wrote, referring to the American civil rights icon. The real warmongers are the agents of the Islamic Republic who will execute you if you are true to yourself.
In 2016, a British porn actor known as Candy Charms visited Iran, drawing immediate criticism. But there was no media coverage of Wright's visit to Iran, likely a sign of the tight control placed on journalists following the 2022 protests.
Then there is Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Iranian state media have used American support for Israel to criticize the United States and opponents of its theocracy. Abdolreza Davari, media advisor to radical former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, also did so.
Israel is absolute evil and filth, he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in October. We will stand with everyone who fights against Israel, even if it is Mia Khalifa, a former porn star who erased her record of cruelty and corruption by openly supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation and fighting against Zionist crimes.
Asked about Wright's visit, the U.S. State Department told the AP in a statement that it had warned Americans to avoid travel to Iran and to exercise increased caution due to the risk of unjustified detention. Americans and those with ties to the West can find themselves detained and convicted in secret trials. will later serve as a bargaining chip in negotiations with Washington.
The Islamic Republic of Iran has been a leading source of instability in the Middle East region since 1979, the State Department said. If Iran truly cared about peace and stability in the Middle East region or the well-being of its people, it would stop supporting terrorist organizations.
|
Sources
2/ https://apnews.com/article/iran-us-porn-actor-whitney-wright-israel-hamas-war-1977f95c09b808602e6d137da35462a7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- American porn actress Whitney Wright, who defends the interests of Palestinians, visits Iran
- Northwestern women's tennis falls under Georgia Tech
- NUS researchers develop AI-powered eyes to help visually impaired people see objects
- A Supreme Court challenge to Trump was filed by 91-year-old Norma Anderson.
- India is proud and has won hearts all over the world
- Jokowi aide overspending, alleged bias ahead of election creates discontent in Cabinet: sources
- Today in History Monday February 5, 2024 | Entertainment
- Wall Street falls in premarket after Powell reiterates delayed 102.3 KRMG rate cut
- Dad's Army actor Ian Lavender, who played Private Pike, has died | UK News
- Who wins in Tennessee vs. NCAA football? Expert lawyer weighs in
- One year later, the Syrian earthquake haunts their orphaned siblings Global development
- Chinese defense chief offers full support to Russia in Ukraine war