Sneha Biswas, founder of startup Blurus, at the India conference at Harvard 24

Sneha Biswas is delighted to be invited as one of the speakers at the India Conference at Harvard this year. The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur, an alumnus of Harvard Business School, tells us: I received the invitation a month ago. It's really exciting for me to be there and network with other people in the industry. The conference is scheduled to take place on February 17 and 18. Sneha Biswas is all set to take the stage at India Conference at Harvard 2024

Biswas left a cushy consulting job in the US to start his EdTech company, Early Steps Academy, in 2021. Aimed at children aged four to 12, the company offers engaging Harvard-like content. Biswas says the goal of starting the company was to make education more accessible and relevant. I wanted to create something on my own, to solve some of the biggest problems in the world of education. Today, we are expanding globally to over 47 countries, but the business started here in Bangalore, she says, adding that the city is particularly conducive to entrepreneurs like her.

Bengaluru is startup friendly in many ways. The youth, the glut of talent and the entrepreneurial spirit among people all contribute to making the city a startup hub, she tells us.

After attending the conference as a student and being invited as a speaker, Biswas feels that it has come full circle: the conference is primarily organized for the Indian diaspora at Harvard. I participated as a student and again in 2017 when I held a leadership position for an energy conference. At the time, I was talking about women in the energy professions.

How excited is she to return to her alma mater? I can't wait to get back to campus and meet some of my professors. It's also great to be in contact with so many people who are doing so well in all fields – from business to sports to the arts. I would love to interact with them and understand their growth journeys. I am also enthusiastic about my session. I hope I can be authentic, because I remember when I attended the conference, the authenticity of the speakers of the time struck me. I also hope to hear meaningful questions about startup culture in India, she concludes.