Serbian actor Milo Bikovi dropped from cast of HBO's White Lotus over ties to Russia





The actor, who was recently cast in the third season of the hit TV series, voiced his opposition to HBO's decision, calling it a “triumph of absurdity and a defeat of art.”

ADVERTISEMENT The producers of the hit TV series The White Lotus have excluded actor Milo Bikovi from the upcoming season following allegations by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry accusing him of supporting the Russian invasion. An HBO spokesperson said: We have decided to part ways with Milo Bikovi and the role will be recast. In a video released last month, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry claimed the actor was “the Kremlin's foreign spokesperson”, accusing him of seeking to rationalize the “hostile takeover” of Crimea and eastern Ukraine by Russian forces. A tweet from the ministry questioned the HBO association, asking: “Can you work with a person who supports genocide and violates international law?” The Belgrade-born actor has appeared in several Russian films, including productions filmed in Crimea after its annexation by Moscow in 2014, and has regularly expressed his admiration for the country's culture. In 2018, during a ceremony in the Kremlin, Vladimir Poutine awarded Bikovi the Pushkin Medal, a prestigious cultural award in Russia, recognizing his contribution to promoting the country's culture. In response to the controversy, Bikovi published a statement on Instagram, highlighting his upbringing in a war-torn country. “At the age of 11, I endured days and nights in shelters while my country and hometown were bombed. I could never wish such devastation on anyone,” it reads. read in the press release. “Today, a targeted campaign was launched against me, apparently as an external maneuver to influence decisions that could set a worrying precedent, clouding the essence of artistic freedom,” he adds. The third season of Emmy winner series, The White Lotus, is expected to begin filming in Thailand later this month. The new cast includes Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan.

