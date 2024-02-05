



Ian Lavender, who played Private Frank Pike in the BBC sitcom Army of Dadsdied at the age of 77. The actor. who died Friday, February 2, was cast in the series in 1969, when he was just 22, and played the role for 10 years. The cause of his death has not yet been revealed. Crazy Lavender Pike was the youngest member of the platoon depicted in the sitcom, and the series made him a household name in the UK. A few years before, he trained at the Bristol Old Vic. Over the decades, he often appeared at Army of Dads fan conventions and reunions alongside her fellow cast members. In 2016, he made an appearance as Brigadier Pritchard in the film version of the sitcom, which starred Toby Jones, Bill Nighy and Tom Courtenay. Lavender was the last surviving star of the British sitcom following the death of Frank Williams, who played Reverend Timothy Farthing, in 2022. He has also appeared in several other sitcoms, including Yes Minister, Keeping up appearances And Good night darling In the 1980's. Lavender joined the cast of EastEnders in 2001, he played Derek Harkinson, the best friend of Pauline Fowler (Wendy Richard). He left the series in 2005 and returned briefly in 2016. Ian Lavender as the Foolish Pike in Dads Army (Michael Fresco/Shutterstock) In addition to on-screen credits, Lavender has performed on stage numerous times throughout her career, appearing alongside Oscar-winning actor Dustin Hoffman in a production of The merchant of Venice in the early 1970s. He also played Monsignor Howard in the West End theater production of Sisters Actfirst performed at the London Palladium in 2009, and who played the role of narrator in a touring production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In 2013, he directed a production of the opera Gilbert and Sullivan. The Mikado in three performances, which took place in London, Birmingham and Manchester, and debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe that same year, in a stage adaptation of the 1994 film The Shawshank Redemption. The actor had difficult bouts of illness throughout his life. In 1993, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, which was successfully operated on, and he also survived a heart attack in 2004. In 2017, during the filming of the Channel 5 series A taste of Italy fame Alongside Rula Lenska, Johnny Ball, Judith Chalmers and Diana Moran, Lavender contracted sepsis. Ian Lavender as Monsignor Howard in Sister Act at the London Palladium (Alan Davidson/Shutterstock) Lavender was married twice to actress Suzanne Kerchiss and then to Miki Hardy, whom he married six days after his cancer diagnosis. At the time he said: We've been living together for 16 years and it was something I should have done a long time before, these things change you, they help you see what's important in life.

