Entertainment
GRAMMY Awards 2024 – Entertainment News
The 2024 GRAMMYs will be broadcast live onSunday February 4(8:00 p.m.-11:30 p.m., LIVE ET/5:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m., LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network and will air on Paramount+.
Three new GRAMMY categories will debut at the 2024 GRAMMYs: Best African Musical Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.
Interpreters
Burna Boy (with 21 Savage and Brandy)
Luke Combs (with Tracy Chapman)
Miley Cyrus
Billie Eilish
Billy Joel
Dua Lipa
Joni Mitchell (with Brandi Carlile)
Olivia Rodrigo
Travis Scott
SZA
U2
Stevie Wonder, Fantasia Barrino, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste (In Memoriam tribute performances)
Presenters
Christina Aguilera
Samara Joy
Maluma
Kacey Musgraves
Lionel Richie
Marc Ronson
Meryl Streep
Taylor Tomlinson
Oprah Winfrey, Lenny Kravitz (In Memoriam segment introductions)
NOMINEES (The eligibility period for the 66th GRAMMY Awards is October 1, 2022 September 15, 2023)
complete list https://www.grammy.com/news/2024-grammys-nominations-full-winners-nominees-list
BIG FOUR
1. Record of the year
Worship – Jon Batiste
Not strong enough – boygenius
Flowers – Miley Cyrus
What was I made for? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] -Billie Eilish
On My Mom – Victoria Mont
Vampire-Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-hero – Taylor Swift
Kill Bill – SZA
2. Album of the year
World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
the disk – boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
Did you know there is a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Mone
GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights – Taylor Swift
SOS-SZA
3. Song of the year A&W (Lana Del Rey)
Anti-hero (Taylor Swift)
Butterfly (Jon Batiste)
Dance at Night (from the album Barbie) (Dua Lipa)
Flowers (Miley Cyrus)
Kill Bill (United States)
Vampire (Olivia Rodrigo)
What was I made for? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] (Billie Eilish)
4. Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again…
frozen spice
Jelly roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Mont
The war and the treaty
POPULAR
Best Pop Solo Performance
Flowers – Miley Cyrus
Paint the town red – Doja Cat
What was I made for? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] -Billie Eilish
Vampire-Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-hero – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
A Thousand Miles Miley Cyrus with Brandi Carlile
Lana Del Rey candy necklace with Jon Batiste
I've never felt so alone Labrinth with Billie Eilish
Karma Taylor Swift with Ice Spice
Ghost In The Machine SZA with Phoebe Bridgerswinner
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation with Miley Cyrus
GUTS Olivia Rodrigo
– (Subtract) Ed Sheeran
Midnights Taylor Swift
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
Best Pop Dance Recording
Baby Don't Hurt Me – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
Miracle – Calvin Harris with Ellie Goulding
Padam Padam – Kylie Minoguewinner
One in a million – Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
Rush – Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Blackbox 21F life recorder – Aphex Twin
Loading – James Blake
Higher Than Ever – Disclosure
Strong – Romy and Fred again..
Rumble – Skrillex, Fred again… and Flowdanwinner
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Playing Robots to Heaven – James Blake
For that beautiful feeling – The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022) Fred again..winner
Rx5 – Rx5
Quest for Fire – Skrillex
Rock/Alternative music
Best Rock Performance
Sculptures of anything goes – Arctic Monkeys
More than a love song – Black Pumas
Not strong enough – Boygeniuswinner
Saved – Foo Fighters
Lux terna – Metallica
Best rock song
Angry (The Rolling Stones)
Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl (Olivia Rodrigo)
Emotion (Queens of the Stone Age)
Not strong enough (boygenius)winner
Saved (Foo Fighters)
Best Alternative Music Performance
Belinda says – Alvvays
Body Paint – Arctic Monkeys
Cool about this – boygenius
A&W – Lana Del Rey
This is why – Paramorewinner
Best Alternative Music Album
The car – Arctic Monkeys
The disk – boygeniuswinner
Did you know there is a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island – Gorillaz
I'm inside the old year dying – PJ Harvey
Music video/movie
Best Music Video
I'm Only Sleeping – The Beatleswinner
In Your Love – Tyler Childers
Why Was I Made – Billie Eilish
Count Me In – Kendrick Lamar
Rush – Troye Sivan
Best Musical Film
Moon Reverie (David Bowie)winner
How I feel now (Lewis Capaldi)
Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour (Kendrick Lamar)
I am everything (Little Richard)
Dear Mom (Tupac Shakur)
|
