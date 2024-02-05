GRAMMY Awards 2024 – Entertainment News







The 2024 GRAMMYs will be broadcast live onSunday February 4(8:00 p.m.-11:30 p.m., LIVE ET/5:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m., LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network and will air on Paramount+. Three new GRAMMY categories will debut at the 2024 GRAMMYs: Best African Musical Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Interpreters

Burna Boy (with 21 Savage and Brandy)

Luke Combs (with Tracy Chapman)

Miley Cyrus

Billie Eilish

Billy Joel

Dua Lipa

Joni Mitchell (with Brandi Carlile)

Olivia Rodrigo

Travis Scott

SZA

U2

Stevie Wonder, Fantasia Barrino, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste (In Memoriam tribute performances) Presenters

Christina Aguilera

Samara Joy

Maluma

Kacey Musgraves

Lionel Richie

Marc Ronson

Meryl Streep

Taylor Tomlinson

Oprah Winfrey, Lenny Kravitz (In Memoriam segment introductions) NOMINEES (The eligibility period for the 66th GRAMMY Awards is October 1, 2022 September 15, 2023)

complete list https://www.grammy.com/news/2024-grammys-nominations-full-winners-nominees-list BIG FOUR 1. Record of the year

Worship – Jon Batiste

Not strong enough – boygenius

Flowers – Miley Cyrus

What was I made for? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] -Billie Eilish

On My Mom – Victoria Mont

Vampire-Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-hero – Taylor Swift

Kill Bill – SZA 2. Album of the year

World Music Radio – Jon Batiste

the disk – boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus

Did you know there is a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Mone

GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights – Taylor Swift

SOS-SZA 3. Song of the year A&W (Lana Del Rey)

Anti-hero (Taylor Swift)

Butterfly (Jon Batiste)

Dance at Night (from the album Barbie) (Dua Lipa)

Flowers (Miley Cyrus)

Kill Bill (United States)

Vampire (Olivia Rodrigo)

What was I made for? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] (Billie Eilish) 4. Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again…

frozen spice

Jelly roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Mont

The war and the treaty POPULAR

Best Pop Solo Performance

Flowers – Miley Cyrus

Paint the town red – Doja Cat

What was I made for? [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] -Billie Eilish

Vampire-Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-hero – Taylor Swift Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

A Thousand Miles Miley Cyrus with Brandi Carlile

Lana Del Rey candy necklace with Jon Batiste

I've never felt so alone Labrinth with Billie Eilish

Karma Taylor Swift with Ice Spice

Ghost In The Machine SZA with Phoebe Bridgerswinner Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation with Miley Cyrus

GUTS Olivia Rodrigo

– (Subtract) Ed Sheeran

Midnights Taylor Swift DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC Best Pop Dance Recording

Baby Don't Hurt Me – David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

Miracle – Calvin Harris with Ellie Goulding

Padam Padam – Kylie Minoguewinner

One in a million – Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

Rush – Troye Sivan Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Blackbox 21F life recorder – Aphex Twin

Loading – James Blake

Higher Than Ever – Disclosure

Strong – Romy and Fred again..

Rumble – Skrillex, Fred again… and Flowdanwinner Best Dance/Electronic Album

Playing Robots to Heaven – James Blake

For that beautiful feeling – The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9, 2022) Fred again..winner

Rx5 – Rx5

Quest for Fire – Skrillex

Rock/Alternative music Best Rock Performance

Sculptures of anything goes – Arctic Monkeys

More than a love song – Black Pumas

Not strong enough – Boygeniuswinner

Saved – Foo Fighters

Lux terna – Metallica Best rock song

Angry (The Rolling Stones)

Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl (Olivia Rodrigo)

Emotion (Queens of the Stone Age)

Not strong enough (boygenius)winner

Saved (Foo Fighters) Best Alternative Music Performance

Belinda says – Alvvays

Body Paint – Arctic Monkeys

Cool about this – boygenius

A&W – Lana Del Rey

This is why – Paramorewinner Best Alternative Music Album

The car – Arctic Monkeys

The disk – boygeniuswinner

Did you know there is a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island – Gorillaz

I'm inside the old year dying – PJ Harvey

Music video/movie Best Music Video

I'm Only Sleeping – The Beatleswinner

In Your Love – Tyler Childers

Why Was I Made – Billie Eilish

Count Me In – Kendrick Lamar

Rush – Troye Sivan Best Musical Film

Moon Reverie (David Bowie)winner

How I feel now (Lewis Capaldi)

Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour (Kendrick Lamar)

I am everything (Little Richard)

Dear Mom (Tupac Shakur)

