HT City Vibe of 25: Good writing is rare on television, says Apara Mehta





It's been 25 years, but actor Apara Mehta fondly remembers his unforgettable TV show Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka (EMHSK) which paved the way for family dramas on television. It starred actors Ajit Vachhani, Dina Pathak, Apara Mehta, Manoj Joshi, Vandana Pathak, Suchita Trivedi, Supriya Pathak, Sarita Joshi, Deven Bhojani and many others and ran for 1000 episodes, creating a record. Apara Mehta Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! A photo of Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka “I couldn't walk in the street because I would have been mobbed in Mumbai” Taking a trip down memory lane, Mehta says, “It was planned as a daily serial for Ahmedabad Doordarshan with an ensemble of talented Gujarati theater actors. The producers, Shobhana Desai and Vipul A Shah, wanted to make a bilingual film – Gujarati and Hindi. We will never find a cast like this again – talented theater actors with fabulous memories and a great understanding of languages. The shooting took its toll as they were scared and wondered if they had taken too much. We did not realize daily mein kitna kaam hota hai. The script was written in Hindi and after shooting the scene, we (the actors) would translate it into Gujarati and shoot. It was a lot of work. Watch TV shows today, good writing is rare. But once it aired and became a hit, our payments increased to 1500 per day. Back then, there was no main topic in a daily soap opera as the story focused on character tracing. We had such beautiful scenes to play and such nuanced characters to play. We kept working and the work seemed endless, she laughs, adding that even today, I say my best work was from that time in the Gujarati regional space. “I couldn't walk in the street because I would have been mobbed in Mumbai” While EMHSK made her a hit in every household, her upcoming serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi took her popularity to another level. Recalling the time, she said: After those two shows, I couldn't walk the streets because I would have been mobbed in Mumbai, where no celebrities were mobbed. Mehta feels that EMHSK paved the way for family dramas, which later evolved into saas-bahu shows. Kyunki…too was a family drama but later it became a Saas Bahu show and after that almost every subsequent show on TV was a clone. EMHSK didn't need to make any time jumps to continue the story. We didn't need crutches to move the story forward. The story was so powerful. The series is so close to my heart and even today the kind of popularity I have is because of EMHSK and Kyunki. When people remember EMHSK, it makes me very proud. Of course, Kyunki changed the history of Indian television. “There is a lack of good writing on television” Having worked in television on a multitude of shows, she now laments the fact that good writing is lacking on television. A handful of shows have interesting plots. On television, now I look for cameo roles only like recently I did Anupamaa where my role was supposed to last for two months but lasted for nine, she ends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/htcity/cinema/ht-city-vibe-of-25-good-writing-is-a-rarity-on-tv-says-apara-mehta-as-she-looks-back-on-ek-mahal-ho-sapno-ka-101707136424045.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos