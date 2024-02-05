Digital company behind Bollywood actor Poonam Pandey's death from cervical cancer issues apology

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails

The digital agency behind Poonam Pandey's campaign to raise awareness about cervical cancer by faking her death has apologized after huge backlash.

Digital agency Schbang said on its Instagram account that it would like to offer its deepest apologies, especially to those who were triggered by facing/facing a loved one the difficulties of any type of cancer .

Schbang, however, also defended the campaign saying it was an action carried out by the Cervical Cancer Awareness Mission.

On February 2, a post from Pandey's official account, which has over 1.3 million followers, stated that she had died of cervical cancer at the age of 32.

This morning is difficult for us, the press release indicates.

Deeply saddened to inform you that we lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that came into contact with her was greeted with pure love and kindness.

The news was later confirmed by Pandey's team to a number of Indian national media outlets while his manager Nikita Sharma praised his unwavering spirit amid his health issues in a press statement.

Shortly after, it was revealed that Pandey was still alive and that faking his death had been a publicity stunt to raise awareness of cervical cancer.

I feel compelled to share something important with you all: I am here, alive, she wrote, alongside a video of her addressing the awareness campaign. Cervical cancer did not claim me, but tragically it has claimed the lives of thousands of women due to a lack of knowledge on how to fight this disease.

Unlike some other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable. The key is the HPV vaccine and early detection testing. We have the means to ensure that no one loses their life due to this disease. Let's reach out to each other with critical awareness and ensure that every woman is informed about what steps to take, she said.

On Saturday, the digital agency behind the campaign released a statement saying: Yes, we have been part of Poonam Pandey's initiative to raise awareness about cervical cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly.

Schbang noted that Pandey's act resulted in cervical cancer and similar terms becoming the most searched topics on Google and, according to the company, this is the first time in the history of this country that the word cervical cancer is making headlines.

He added that this was a voluntary activity and was not commercially linked to any client.

He noted that in 2022, India recorded 123,907 cases of cervical cancer and 77,348 deaths.

The statement mentions that many of you may not know, but Poonam's own mother courageously battled cancer.

Having faced the challenges of fighting a disease like this in such close quarters, she understands the importance of prevention and the importance of awareness, especially when a vaccine is available.

Pandey's stunt was called distasteful and in bad taste by several social media users.

Schbang continues: We understand that our methods may have sparked debate about the approach. While we regret any distress caused, if this decision results in raising awareness and preventing deaths, that will be its true impact.