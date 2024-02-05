Vision actor Paul Bettany reveals one of the MCU's most heartbreaking moments was improvised





Paul Bettany has revealed that one of the MCU's most heartbreaking scenes was improvised by him and Elizabeth Olsen. Bettany plays Vision in the MCU, while Olsen plays Scarlet Witch. Their tragic love story played out through the movies and their own show, WandaVision, and it was filled with heartbreaking moments (who can forget “what is heartbreak but persevering love?” ) – but, ultimately, one of the most upsetting scenes involved Bettany and Olsen. As Bettany explained during an appearance at MegaCon (via Collider), the original plan for Vision's death at the end of Avengers: Infinity War just didn't work when it came to filming. This meant that some improvisation was required. “[Directors] The Russo brothers came to us [Bettany and Olsen] and said, “Hey, listen, can you just improvise this scene?” And I said, “What? Improvising by being a robot that gets killed?' I have no frame of reference!” Bettany shared. “And Lizzie laughed about it, and we're so relaxed with each other that… I don't know how it would have worked otherwise, because we both really trust each other and somehow we came up with something that worked. » At this time, it is unclear whether Bettany or Olsen will return to the MCU. Scarlet Witch was apparently killed at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Vision, who is still dead, somehow lives on in White Vision, who absorbed all of the regular synthezoid's memories in the WandaVision finale. We'll just have to wait and see if their love story has more chapters. For now, the next MCU project is Deadpool 3, which arrives in theaters on July 26. You can keep up to date with all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows via the link.

