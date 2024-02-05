Entertainment
Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey's brazen death hoax sparks outrage after she faked cancer and even announced funeral
A BOLLYWOOD star has sparked backlash after admitting to faking her own death in a bid to raise awareness of cervical cancer.
Cheeky reality TV star Poonam Pandey, 32, reportedly died on Friday and even she funeral was announced – only to reveal the next day that it was a publicity stunt.
A statement was shared with his 1.3 million Instagram followers: “This morning is a difficult task for us.
“Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer.
“Every living form that came into contact with her was greeted with pure love and kindness.”
The – apparently tragic – news His death was widely reported, with fans and co-stars posting tributes on social media.
However, some remained skeptical, pointing to images shared four days earlier showing her on a nighttime boat ride in Goa.
The next day, Poonam shared a post on Instagram – and while apologizing to her fans for the shock, she defended her decision saying it was “necessary.”
She said: “I feel compelled to share something important with you all, I am here, alive.
“Cervical cancer did not claim me, but tragically it has claimed the lives of thousands of women due to a lack of knowledge on how to fight this disease.
“Unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is entirely preventable.
“The key is the HPV vaccine and early detection testing. We have the means to ensure that no one loses their life to this disease.
“Let us be critically aware of each other and ensure that every woman is informed about not take.
PUBLIC APOLOGY
A statement from the star's agency has since been released: “Yes, we have been part of Poonam Pandey's initiative to raise awareness about cervical cancer in collaboration with Hauterfly.
“To begin, we would like to offer our sincerest apologies – especially to those who have been triggered by facing or having faced a loved one the trials of any type of cancer.”
The statement added that India reported 123,907 cases of cervical cancer and 77,348 deaths in 2022.
He continued, “Many of you may not know, but Poonam’s own mother courageously battled cancer.
Having faced the challenges of fighting a disease like this in such close quarters, she understands the importance of prevention and the importance of awareness, especially when a vaccine is available.
It was the most ridiculous way to promote something
What was supposed to be an awareness campaign was ultimately branded a “shameful act for cheap publicity”, with the actress criticized for her “attention-seeking behavior”.
Someone wrote on social media: “Engaging in a deceptive operation, such as faking your death, under the guise of 'awareness'… is not only unethical, but also manipulative.”
“Honestly, shame on you for this stunt. Following the moment when no one will take your real death seriously!”, they said.
“This was the most ridiculous way to promote something,” one wrote.
Someone added: “This is not an apology and it doesn't change anything. You and everyone else involved just bury your heads in shame. That's all that's left to do.”
“You have made a joke out of your existence! This is ridiculous! There could be better ways to raise awareness,” someone noted.
One commented, “Disgusting move, Poonam. »
Pandey began her modeling career in 2010 and built a reputation for her extravagant stunts and risky behavior.
She pledged to strip for the Indian cricket team if they won the 2011 edition. Cricket World Cup at home, later posting a video online of her shedding her clothes at the Wankhede Stadium where the tournament final took place.
Pandey parlayed her fame into several Bollywood acting credits, including the 2013 erotic thriller Nasha, in which she played a teacher who begins a sexual relationship with two high school students.
India accounts for almost a quarter of cervical cancer cases worldwide, says World Health Organization, with more than 200 women losing their lives every day due to the disease.
Health Activists have urged the government to launch a national HPV vaccination campaign for young girls, which in other countries has significantly reduced the incidence of cervical cancer.
Cervical cancer
Cervical cancer is defined as when the disease begins in the cervix, also called the cervix.
Typically, it is caused by persistent infections with the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is contracted through sexual intercourse.
There are no obvious symptoms in the early stages of cervical cancer. However, vaginal bleeding can often be a telltale sign, especially if it occurs after sex, between periods, or after menopause.
Other warning signs include:
- pain and discomfort during sex
- unusual or unpleasant vaginal discharge
- pain in your lower back or pelvis
The type of treatment depends on the stage and severity of each case, but there are several ways to treat cervical cancer.
Undergoing a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) is one of them or, alternatively, radiotherapy is a common option for people in the early stages of the disease.
Fortunately, this disease is almost entirely preventable and can be predicted with regular smear tests.
|
