Only Fools and Horses actor Michael Jayston dies after 'short illness' | Ents & Arts News





Only Fools and Horses star Michael Jayston has died aged 88. Jayston played the father of Rachel “Raquel” Turner (Tessa Peake-Jones), the longtime partner of main character Derek “Del Boy” Trotter (Mr David Jason), in the much-loved British comedy. He died after a short illness, Jayson's agent said. In the episode Time On Our Hands, Jayston, who plays the character of antiques dealer James, is invited to a dinner at Del's which inevitably goes wrong with a coffee sauce accident. But James spots an old pocket watch in the garage, revealing to Del and his brother Rodney (Nicholas Lyndhurst) that it was made by 18th-century watchmaker John Harrison and is worth a fortune – leading to at an auction where the family ultimately becomes millionaires. Picture:

The brothers land a fortune in the episode. Photo: UKTV/BBC/PA



A statement on behalf of Jayston’s family said: “Michael Jayston sadly passed away this morning after a short illness. “Those who knew Michael will know that he was full of love, laughter and happiness. He loved meeting his fans all over the world. “His family and friends would appreciate privacy at this time.” Jayston first took to the stage in the 1960s, leading to television roles in Macbeth, The Merchant of Venice and King Lear. He also played Nicholas II of Russia in the 1970s historical film Nicholas and Alexandra. The film about the final days of the tsars in Russia and the relationship between the ruler and his wife Alexandra (Dame Janet Suzman) also starred Doctor Who star Tom Baker as Grigori Rasputin and Lord Laurence Olivier. Learn more:

Michael Jayston (left) and David Suchet in The Last Confession. Photo: PA



The Nottingham-born actor would appear in Doctor Who as Valeyard, revealed to be a manifestation of the Doctor's dark side. Jayston also starred as Edward Rochester in a 1970s television adaptation of Charlotte Bronte's novel Jane Eyre, and was also Quiller – in the BBC show of the same name – a British spy with an aversion to guns fire. In 2007 he played The Confessor in Roger Crane's play The Last Confession opposite David Suchet as Cardinal Benelli at the Chichester Festival Theater in May 2007. In the ITV soap opera Emmerdale, from 2007 to 2008, Jayston briefly played the husband of Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) before his character died less than a year after moving to the Yorkshire village. He also appeared in the 1990s ITV crime comedy-drama The Good Guys, with Coronation Street actor Nigel Havers and Call The Midwife actress Jenny Agutter.

