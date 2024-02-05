'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Returns to Production After Hollywood Strikes End





“Cobra Kai” welcomes fans to the dojo, releasing a cast teaser celebrating the official return of the series' sixth and final season after Netflix announced plans to renew the series a year ago. The news comes after the creator and writer of the series Jon Hurwitz spoke to X to announce that writing on the season would stop until the WGA strike ends in 2023, he tweeting: “We hate to strike, but if we have to, we strike hard.” Pencils left in the Cobra Kai writers' room. No screenwriter on set. These are not fun times, but they are unfortunately necessary. As soon as a fair deal is in place, we'll start kicking each other again. In the meantime, I send strength and support to the negotiating committee. You got this.” We hate to strike, but if we have to, we strike hard. Pencils left in the Cobra Kai writers' room. No screenwriter on set. These are not fun times, but they are unfortunately necessary. As soon as a fair deal is in place, we'll start kicking each other again. In the meantime, send strength and https://t.co/99UulF7HeW – Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) May 2, 2023 The writers' strike officially ended on September 27 after a tentative agreement was reached between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The SAG-AFTRA strike also ended on November 9 following an agreement in principle with the AMPTP. Since then, film and television productions have slowly picked up and returned to the set, with many shows like “The Last of Us,” “Abbott Elementary” and Max's “The Penguin” all picking up where they left off before. strike. “A message to the most badass fans: “Cobra Kai” is officially back in production filming The BIGGEST. The worst. The LAST season. See you soon at the dojo! reads the ad. Starring original “Karate Kid” actors Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, “Cobra Kai” is set more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament in the '80s film and continues the never-ending conflict between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The show's fifth season packed a punch, opening to a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with an incredible 2 billion minutes watched on Netflix in the first full week after season 5 launched on September 9, surpassing audiences for fall releases, including Amazon's. HBO's “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” and “House of the Dragon.” Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg all write and produce the series through their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce Westbrook Entertainment with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers. “The upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of “Cobra Kai.” While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to tell more “Karate Kid” stories with you in the future. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai never dies,” Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg said previously in a joint statement. statement. The first five seasons are available to stream on Netflix and the release date for the final season has not yet been announced. Watch the cast announcement of the start of production below, featuring Macchio, Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young , Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah. -Kim, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O'Brien.

