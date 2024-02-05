



The Super Bowl is coming to Las Vegas this week, and Sin City's latest showcase has revealed its second quarter financial results. Sphere Entertainment reported revenue of $314 million, which includes Sphere ($168 million) and MSG Networks ($146 million). The Sphere opened in September and the SEC filing is the first full three-month window into how Jim Dolan's $2.3 billion venue makes money. U2's sold-out residency concerts at the Sphere and publicity on the world's largest spherical building grab most of the attention, but it's The Sphere Experience, which showcases the immersive production, Postcards from Earth, directed by Darren Aronofsky, which currently generates the bulk of the revenue. The multi-sensory show brought in more than $1 million in average daily ticket sales and generated $92.9 million in total revenue from 191 performances during the quarter. Tickets start at $69 but go much higher for better seats and preferred times. For comparison, revenue from the event was $55.2 million, which represented revenue from concerts and, to a lesser extent, from a “high-profile sporting event,” the World Cup race. November Formula 1. Most ticket revenue remained with U2, while Sphere took a cut of concessions and merchandise. U2 has extended its residency several times and will end its tour in early March. Phish and Dead & Co. both recently announced multi-night shows at the Sphere following U2's stay. Revenues from sponsorship, signage, Exosphere advertising and suite licensing fees totaled $17.5 million during the quarter, Exosphere advertising campaigns, exterior Programmable LED of the Sphere, being the main driver in this segment. On Sunday, Sphere Entertainment and the NFL announced a collaboration for custom Super Bowl content, created by Sphere Studios, that will be displayed on the Exosphere during Super Bowl week. The Sphere will also be featured in CBS' coverage of the Super Bowl. If activity is booming at Sphere, the picture is less rosy at MSG Networks, where turnover fell by 8% over the quarter and 9% over the first six months of the financial year. Distribution revenues are down again, with total subscribers down 11.5%. But while the Bally Sports bankruptcy case plays out in court, MSG is showing that major regional sports networks can still be a profitable business. MSG generated operating income of $34.2 million for the quarter, up 3% from a year earlier thanks to lower expenses. Last month, MSG Networks and YES Network announced a new joint venture, Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment (GAME), which will allow New York-based RSNs to leverage their business experience in streaming services and begin to provide operational support to third parties. The Sphere segment reported an operating loss of $194 million for the quarter, but “adjusted” profit of $14.1 million, which the company says better reflects current operations and uses 300 words to define it. The largest adjustment is a $116.5 million non-cash impairment charge related to the company's decision in November to terminate further development of Sphere in London. “Sphere is a next-generation media set to disrupt the traditional venue model,” Dolan said in a statement. “With positive adjusted operating income for the Sphere segment in our first full quarter of operations in Las Vegas, our initial results are beginning to prove this thesis, and we remain confident in the global opportunities ahead.” Sphere shares rose 2.8% in early trading Monday to $36.40.

