Quit Your 9-5 Job to Become the “Hero” of Your Life – Lessons Bollywood Taught Us





Stuck in a 9-5 job? You are not yet the hero of your story When Sid walked into the office – his father's office – wearing jeans and a slogan t-shirt, everyone called him “sir”. Nepotism has this effect. He corrects them, “call me Sid,” he says, it’s embarrassing for him, especially on his first day in a company. But in a kind of robotic uniformity, the appeal does not change. Sid's call, however, does. Sitting in this jungle of colorless, lifeless cubicles, surrounded by men and women in crisp blue shirts and power suits, their heads buried in their laptops, hypnotically punching those keys, Sid knew he hadn't his place here. Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Wake Up Sid Sid's awakening may not have happened in this slice-of-life scene directed by Ayan Mukerji with a generous drizzle of chocolate, Wake up (2009), but it was the beginning. And this is a motif that mainstream Hindi cinema today has often relied on. Since the 1970s, the great Indian dream – not to be confused with the great American dream – has changed. And its representation too, in Hindi cinema, was not just about Roti, Kapda, Makaan and the struggles that accompanied them. Ram Prasad by Amol Palekar in Gol Maal (1979), at one point, was willing to jump through hoops – and how – to get a decently paying 9-5 job in Utpal Dutt's Bhawani Shankar office. But when paisa started 'bolna', the average Indian hero decided to resort to almost anything to amass a khazaana and dive into it metaphorically – Uncle Scrooge style. But a khazaana could not be accumulated through a 9-5 job. We may never know Why is Albert Pinto angry? (1980), but we know that Naseeruddin Shah's Alber Pinto, a young Christian auto mechanic, eventually realizes that imitating the rich doesn't make you rich. This dream evolved further than Sigmund Freud's dream theory and “manifested” in man's (and woman's) “latent” desire to be themselves, not what society should be. Globalization and the Internet's window into the world helped the average hero realize in the early 2000s that “money” and “success” are not directly proportional to the number of hours you spend in an office. . Mr. Narayan Murthy would not agree, but the Orrys of the world understand. And once the correlation is removed, what's stopping you? What stops a Sid from retiring from his father's business and what job could have been enjoyable to satisfy his passion as a photographer in Wake up? What stops a Ved from realizing that he doesn't want to kill his inner child in the monotonous hustle and bustle of corporate life and instead become a playwright in Tamacha (2015) ? What's stopping Ahana Singh from quitting her job in a symbolic gesture to her boss and starting a gym with her two friends in Kho gaye hum kahan (2023)? Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Adarsh ​​​​Gourav in a still of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan No, of course, kuch na kuch toh chhutega hi, Bunny, as Naina told us in Yeah young hai deewani, But Bunny also wants to fly, wants to run, wants to fall too… but doesn't want to stop. After all, boxes are for the dead. On that note, this writer slams the lid of her laptop and rushes outside to find her calling. Toodles.

