Entertainment
Saskatchewan actor revels in breakthrough role of Qavvik in True Detective: Night Country
The final season of one of television's most beloved crime drama series has a Saskatchewan connection.
Joel D. Montgrand stars as Eddie Qavvik in True Detective: Land of the Nightthe fourth season of the HBO anthology series.
Montgrand, originally from the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation near Prince Albert, spent most of his youth in La Ronge. He made his way into the acting world in hopes of landing a mega role.
He was among several Indigenous actors who auditioned and were considered for Qavvik, which means wolverine in the Iupiaq language.
Finding out he had been cast as soldier Evangeline Navarro's love interest in True Detective was an exciting time.
“My agent called me and people from all over the building heard me screaming and jumping around,” Montgrand told CBC News. “I was so thrilled and ended up starting at the gym about three days later.”
He said director Issa Lopez told him she wanted Qavvik to have a specific look, so Montgrand immediately got to work losing 25 pounds before filming began.
“Let's just say [Qavvik] I moved away from the father-body situation I had at the time,” he said.
An endearing character who skirts the law, Qavvik also has a tender side when he interacts with Navarro.
Raised by powerful matriarchs, Qavvik doesn't try to take on additional roles, or change the woman he's in love with, Montgrand said of his character.
“It's accepting who she is, and I think that's [serves as] a positive role model for all men,” Montgrand said.
Qavvik has also been described as an idol, and Montgrand thinks that description is hilarious.
“I think it’s natural that people find it interesting and attractive,” he said.
A former teacher “saw something” in Montgrand
As a teenager, the idea of acting was not something that captivated Montgrand.
He describes himself as incredibly shy in high school and generally a kid who sat at the back of the class.
Unable to sing or dance really well, he auditioned for a high school musical after saying he was forced to. His audition featured a song that contained profanity, and his first thought when he finished was that he was going to be in trouble.
Instead, Ms. Moon, a teacher at St. Mary's Secondary School in Prince Albert, chose Montgrand for the lead role.
“I didn't know how to sing. I didn't know how to dance. She just saw something in me,” he said.
Montgrand has been in love with theater since that moment and he hasn't stopped.
“Native Renaissance Period”
He had appeared in a few small roles before moving to Vancouver in 2013, but it was after moving to British Columbia that he was encouraged to find an agent.
Although he had no CV, no headshots and no appointments, an agency signed him.
His career trajectory hasn't been as clear-cut as he hoped, from roles in music videos to student films. But the opportunity to star alongside two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster and other established actors in True Detectiveset near the Arctic Circle in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska, is a film he still finds surreal.
“I've been on the whole emotional roller coaster. I had a little panic attack when suddenly you start getting messages from people all over the world,” Montgrand said.
The first episodes of the season have already aired, but just before the season premiere, Montgrand warned her mother that she might want to skip the first few minutes because of a sex scene.
“Of course, everyone looks at this thing and she goes, 'Why didn't you tell me?' And I was like, “I did it. I told you that many times. “She said to me 'oh maybe I was too excited to listen to what you were saying' classic mom,” Montgrand said.
His family in Saskatchewan is proud of him and he said they continue to show him support even though Montgrand lives in British Columbia.
He said he had to leave Saskatchewan 11 years ago to pursue his acting career, but admits the industry has changed a lot since then.
“Today the net is wide open and I know people who are thriving. You can stay connected to where you are right now and I don't think it's an absolute barrier like it used to be because there just has a lot more going on. things happening locally,” Montgrand said.
He hopes to return home to Saskatchewan soon with his partner.
LISTEN / Montgrand encourages young Indigenous people to continue their actions:
Morning Edition – Sask11:09 a.m.La Ronge actor hopes to inspire Indigenous people to pursue acting careers with new podcast
In the meantime, Montgrand is preparing to walk the red carpet before his next outing,Avatar: The Last Airbenderwhich will begin on February 22. He will play the character Hakoda in the new Netflix TV series.
Montgrand encourages more people to get out and get into acting, especially young Indigenous people who were once shy like him.
“There’s never been a better time to get into the industry,” he said. “We're in a time of indigenous renaissance right now. People want to hear our stories, they want authenticity.”
