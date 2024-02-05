Los Angeles, Montecito and Malibu at risk of landslides due to heavy rains





(Bloomberg) — Los Angeles and the wealthy enclaves of Montecito and Malibu face potentially deadly landslides and flash floods Monday as an intense river blankets Southern California. Most read on Bloomberg We have an atmospheric fire hose pointed directly at Southern California, said Ryan Truchelut, president of commercial forecaster WeatherTiger LLC. Today is truly the key day, Parts of Southern California face a high risk of excessive precipitation, a forecast the National Weather Service uses sparingly in the United States, according to Truchelut. An extremely dangerous situation is unfolding in these areas, according to a message published by the agency on Monday on X. Montecito, an expensive coastal area north of Los Angeles that is home to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has already seen heavy rains with more expected Monday. Landslides pose a specific risk there and are a possibility today, Truchelut said. The Santa Barbara Airport, which serves areas including Montecito, is closed due to flooding at the airfield, with all commercial flights canceled and private flights suspended. The rain will worsen soil conditions in the Los Angeles Basin, an area already hit by the weekend storm. The Weather Service Prediction Center is forecasting another 5 and 8 inches (13 to 20 centimeters), meaning some communities could face as much as 14 inches total. Read more: California spins as rivers in the sky turn from blessing to curse Flooding in this part of the state is particularly dangerous because much of the ground is impermeable, so water drains away almost immediately instead of seeping into the ground, which quickly leads to flash flooding , explained Truchelut. The story continues What we've seen in the past is destroyed roads and people stuck in cars and unable to get to a safe environment, he said. Historically, this is what has caused the losses we have seen during flash floods. Heavy rains trapped some Los Angeles drivers in their cars and caused landslides that damaged homes and forced evacuations, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Two different landslides affected several homes in Los Angeles, with firefighters helping people get out safely, the LAFD said in a statement. The likelihood of further flooding comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in eight counties on Sunday. As of 11 a.m. in New York, more than 520,000 customers were without power in California, according to PowerOutage.us. All schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District were closed Monday due to a severe storm. Los Angeles schools will remain open, except at least one in the Sun Valley area, which is under an evacuation order due to recent fires. The heaviest rain and flash flooding should be over by Tuesday morning, Truchelut said. The storm is particularly dangerous this week as it has stationed itself over the state, dumping rain that increases the risk of flooding and landslides, said Brian Hurley, senior forecaster with the forecast center. This one persists, Hurley said. This stagnation is really at the root of the problems. –With help from Will Wade. (Updates story with additional information throughout) Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek 2024 Bloomberg LP

