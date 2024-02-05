Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift wins album of the year | Entertainment

Taylor Swift was “blown away” after winning her fourth Album of the Year Grammy.
The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker made history on Sunday (04.02.24) when her record 'Midnights' won the coveted accolade, making her the singer with the most wins in the category, having previously been the first and only female solo artist to win it three times, tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.
Accepting the award on stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, she ushered her collaborators forward and said, “No. I don't know, man. You guys need to come, I feel so alone.
“I work with one of my best friends, who is also a once-in-a-generation producer, Jack Antonoff.”
After many other thanks, she paid tribute to her compatriot Lana Del Rey, who collaborated with her on “Snow on the Beach.”
She said: “I think so many female artists wouldn't be where they are or wouldn't have the inspiration that they have for the work that she's done. I think she's a legacy artist , a legend at his peak right now. I'm so lucky to know you and be your friend.
"I think so many female artists wouldn't be where they are without her work," she shared of her friend and fellow nominee who collaborated on the Midnights track "Snow on the Beach."
The 34-year-old singer was delighted with the win, but stressed that she enjoys all aspects of her career.
She continued: “I would love to tell you this is the best time of my life, but I feel so happy when I finish a song or crack the code to a bridge I love or when I'm filmed in listening to a music video or rehearsing with my dancers or my bong, or getting ready to go to Tokyo for a show.
“For me, the prize is the work. All I want is to continue to be able to do it. I love it so much, it makes me so happy, it makes me incredibly amazed and it makes some people happy. people who voted for this award too… Amazing – thank you very much!”
Album of the Year nominees also included Boygenius (“The Record”), Janelle Monae (“The Age of Pleasure”), Jon Batiste (“World Music Radio”), Lana Del Rey (Did You Know That 'there is a tunnel under the ocean). Blvd'), Miley Cyrus (“Endless Summer Vacation”), Olivia Rodrigo (“Guts”) and SZA (“SOS”).
