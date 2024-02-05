My famous Hollywood pride (again!)





The husbands held hands. The wives gathered their children together. The children ate pizza and relaxed in front of the stage. For the third year in a row, My Hollywood Pride (MHP) achieved its goal: to improve LGBTQ lives in the city and bring a family-friendly event to downtown. Over the weekend, the Hollywood LGBTQ Council celebrated continued progress in the city. The festivities kicked off Friday with the Circle of Pride networking event at the Sunset Club. Saturday was the Pride 100 brunch at Redwood Bar & Kitchen. The 100 celebrates the city's commitment to achieving a score of 100 on HRC's Municipal Equality Index.

This is the third consecutive year that the city has reached this milestone.

Franchesca DAmore received the Trailblazer award. The trans activist has worked at MHP since its inception in 2022 and served as entertainment director this year. The brunch was followed by a Pride flag raising.

The highlight of the weekend came Sunday, when thousands of people flocked to the city center for a quaint, family-friendly celebration and pride celebration.

Craig Stevens of 7News and FayWhat?! from The FayWhat?! Show and Queer News Tonight welcomed the stage and an all-star headliner, Janice Robinson, playing her hits and other disco classics she has written over the past thirty years.

She explained to a delighted audience what the LGBTQ community means to her.

It's important that you know who you are for me, for my daughters who are here. I wanted to sing a song to this beautiful community here.

She then performed Love Is In the Atmosphere and got the crowd wrapped around her finger.

Robinson is filming a documentary about his life and his appearance at MHP will be part of the story.

Other crowd entertainment included Miss Bouv, Matthew Darren, Ellie Lei and many more.

The street party ended around 6 p.m., but the after-party was just getting started. Karma Lounge, which hosted VIPs during the day, hosted the tea dance.

Other entertainment incorporated into the weekend came from the OutShine Film Festival. They presented a selection of five LGBTQ films at Cinema Paradiso. The night before, the theater had hosted Queer Comedy Night, featuring queer and queer comics.

