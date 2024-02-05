Entertainment
Ben Whittaker was hailed by boxing fans as 'the best entertainment since Prince Naseem' as he divided opinions in his victory over Khalid Graidia… but critics are fuming that his 360 turn is “embarrassing”.
- The 26-year-old shares opinion with his latest dominant victory at Wembley
- Ben Whittaker performed while he entertained during his stoppage victory over Khalid Graidia
- Referee Sean McAvoy gave Whittaker a formal warning during the match
Ben Whittaker's weekend victory over Khalid Graidia divided opinion among boxing fans, with some hailing his showboating style for providing entertainment, while others were unimpressed.
The 26-year-old looked completely comfortable as he dominated the light heavyweight encounter at Wembley and earned a fifth-round stoppage victory.
The former Olympic silver medalist had fun performing a mix of highlights – including a 360-degree spin that ended with a scolding.
Other eye-catching moments saw Whittaker dancing, wobbling on his feet and jumping around the ring on one leg while waving to the crowd.
Referee Sean McAvoy was furious as he looked to end the show of confidence which began after Whittaker dropped Graidia in the second round, but the Englishman described his style as “just my art”.
Ben Whittaker has divided opinions among boxing fans after showing confidence against Khalid Graidia on Saturday.
Whittaker earned victory with a fifth-round stoppage over his opponent at Wembley
Whittaker received a formal warning from referee Sean McAvoy for showboating during the fight.
Reaction inside Wembley was split between supporters enjoying the cheeky display of boxing. Some tried to discourage the exhibition by booing in the stands, while others clapped and social media was flooded with other contrasting views.
One comment on X said: “Love him or hate him. He's really talented. Why do we have to choose? Let's just get behind him.
Another article drew a comparison between Whittaker's showmanship and former featherweight world champion Prince Naseem, who entertained in a similar manner, stating: “I love the confidence and showmanship , but don't overdo it, or they'll have a hard time making meaningful fights in the future that make for the best entertainment since Naz has been here.”
However, others criticized his manner of winning with one comment saying: “Sorry, if people like this behavior they're not boxing fans… he's making fun of the sport, it's embarrassing.”
Another X user said: “Whittaker clearly has ability but needs to show respect to his opponent in and out of the ring. I love showboating as much as anyone, but it has to be done with class.
Some supporters have compared Whittaker's style to that of former featherweight superstar Prince Naseem (pictured).
The fight was paused for a moment, allowing Whittaker to be pulled into his corner by the referee and given a formal warning.
Explaining his post-fight performance, he told Sky Sports: “Do you know what it is? I can dance, I can move, but I broke it in a jiffy.
“I was going through the motions, I looked at my dad and he was a little annoyed, so I said ‘okay, let me show you what I can do’ and I did the job.”
“Don’t take showboating as disrespect, it’s just my art. People can compare me to Prince Naseem but I'm Ben Whittaker.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/boxing/article-13047027/Ben-Whittaker-showboating-khalid-graidia-boxing.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ben Whittaker was hailed by boxing fans as 'the best entertainment since Prince Naseem' as he divided opinions in his victory over Khalid Graidia… but critics are fuming that his 360 turn is “embarrassing”.
- Why fast fashion doesn't seem to destroy beauty
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls from its all-time high while rate cuts seem more distant
- Fujitsu introduces AI-driven network technology at MWC Barcelona 2024
- Human Unitec International Inc corporate status on cryptocurrency
- Deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi convicted of illegal marriage in his fourth conviction
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament
- Syria: 6 Kurdish fighters killed on a base housing American troops
- My famous Hollywood pride (again!)
- Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Boston University: Beanpot semi-final preview
- Google Search is losing one of its oldest features – here's why you'll miss cached links
- Northamptonshire students will take part in Children's Mental Health Week