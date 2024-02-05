Ben Whittaker was hailed by boxing fans as 'the best entertainment since Prince Naseem' as he divided opinions in his victory over Khalid Graidia… but critics are fuming that his 360 turn is “embarrassing”.

Ben Whittaker's weekend victory over Khalid Graidia divided opinion among boxing fans, with some hailing his showboating style for providing entertainment, while others were unimpressed.

The 26-year-old looked completely comfortable as he dominated the light heavyweight encounter at Wembley and earned a fifth-round stoppage victory.

The former Olympic silver medalist had fun performing a mix of highlights – including a 360-degree spin that ended with a scolding.

Other eye-catching moments saw Whittaker dancing, wobbling on his feet and jumping around the ring on one leg while waving to the crowd.

Referee Sean McAvoy was furious as he looked to end the show of confidence which began after Whittaker dropped Graidia in the second round, but the Englishman described his style as “just my art”.

Reaction inside Wembley was split between supporters enjoying the cheeky display of boxing. Some tried to discourage the exhibition by booing in the stands, while others clapped and social media was flooded with other contrasting views.

One comment on X said: “Love him or hate him. He's really talented. Why do we have to choose? Let's just get behind him.

Another article drew a comparison between Whittaker's showmanship and former featherweight world champion Prince Naseem, who entertained in a similar manner, stating: “I love the confidence and showmanship , but don't overdo it, or they'll have a hard time making meaningful fights in the future that make for the best entertainment since Naz has been here.”

However, others criticized his manner of winning with one comment saying: “Sorry, if people like this behavior they're not boxing fans… he's making fun of the sport, it's embarrassing.”

Another X user said: “Whittaker clearly has ability but needs to show respect to his opponent in and out of the ring. I love showboating as much as anyone, but it has to be done with class.

The fight was paused for a moment, allowing Whittaker to be pulled into his corner by the referee and given a formal warning.

Explaining his post-fight performance, he told Sky Sports: “Do you know what it is? I can dance, I can move, but I broke it in a jiffy.

“I was going through the motions, I looked at my dad and he was a little annoyed, so I said ‘okay, let me show you what I can do’ and I did the job.”

“Don’t take showboating as disrespect, it’s just my art. People can compare me to Prince Naseem but I'm Ben Whittaker.